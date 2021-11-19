Razer Kishi mobile gamepad controller 31 percent off

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are here, and many Razer products are listed with huge discounts. Among them, the Razer Kishi, a gamepad controller for mobile devices, is listed for a 31 percent discount.

Image via Razer

The Razer Kishi is a versatile product that aims to make mobile gaming a far more natural experience. With more games, such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, creating mobile versions of themselves, the Razer Kishi is becoming an increasingly valuable controller to have since the default controls offered by mobile gaming are suboptimal from a competitive standpoint.

The Kishi features two joysticks, four buttons, triggers, and a D-pad to provide a traditional console gaming experience for mobile players, and this Black Friday represents an opportunistic time to buy those who like to game on the go, assuming they have access to games on Kishi’s compatibility list.