Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best gaming deals so far

Prime Day will be here soon with all categories offering discounts. Here are some of the best early gaming deals.

Historically, Amazon Prime Day offers the lowest prices of the year on many items. This year Prime day goes from Monday, June 21 to Tuesday, June 22. Most deals will go live during this brief window. For those of you who are primed to save money now, you’re in luck; there are a number of deals available now.

Here are some of the best deals available now before the floodgates open on June 21.

Best gaming deals for Prime Day

For the best time-sensitive video game deals, check out the Deal of the Day, Lightning Deals, and Coupons on the video games page. Act fast because these deals go quickly.

Three-for-two deal still running on video games

Amazon is still running its three-for-two deal on some of this year’s top titles, like Resident Evil Village, Hades, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.

Early Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch

Early Prime Day deals for PlayStation

Early Prime Day deals for Xbox

Specifications A lightweight and hardy gaming headset set at a great price. Improve your chatting and game experience with a noise-canceling microphone that cuts out any ambient noise happening in the background.

Amazon acquired Twitch in 2014, and now it’s part of Prime Day. You can save 50 percent on your first Twitch channel Sub as a Prime Member.

If you’re an Amazon technology lover, you can save up to 50 percent off Amazon Tablets, Fire TV, Kindle E-readers, Echo, Alexa, Smart Home products, and much more.

You can save $52 on the top-of-the-line iPod Pros earbuds. Dot Esports editors called them one of the best noise-canceling earbuds available today.

There’s no reason to think Prime Day won’t be a huge shopping event this year. According to Digital Commerce 360, Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day gross revenue was $10.4 billion, up from 2019’s $7.16 billion. We expect Prime Day to increase in 2021.

