You don’t need to start Phantom Liberty to see Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077

Let’s be honest, having Idris Elba in Cyberpunk 2077 is almost as cool as it was getting the Keanu Reeves reveal all the way back in 2019, but did you know you don’t even need to start Phantom Liberty to see Elba’s Solomon Reed?

That’s right, this unique character of Night City can be found in the game before the DLC content kicks off, but you might not recognize him.

Reed says during the DLC that he works as a bouncer at a club and, as one player on Reddit pointed out, he can be seen doing this job during your playthrough of the vanilla Cyberpunk 2077 game. If you want to check it out for yourself, visit Electric Orgasm in the downtown city center.

Responding to this discovery, other players shared that Elba’s character isn’t the only one to get a spot pre-DLC. No, Songbird can also be seen early in a variety of locations, including the club Empathy. Pretty cool, right?

So basically, if you’re only planning to get the DLC so you can see Idris Elba then you might not have to. That said, there is a ton more Elba if you do purchase Phantom Liberty, so we’d suggest pulling the trigger anyway.

Phantom Liberty is available now to play in the new Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, which makes a number of much-needed changes from the original release of the game. If you’ve not played Cyberpunk since launch, or never, then there’s been no better time to get in on the action than now.

Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Phantom Liberty will cost you $30, so make sure you don’t skip out on the content altogether once you purchase it. Trust us, it has happened before, so we suggest answering V’s urgent call in a timely place.

