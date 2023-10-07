When should you start Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC?

Cyberpunk 2077 has already swept through the gaming world with its newest DLC, Phantom Liberty. The new story missions have injected a ton of depth into the game, but with so much content at their fingertips, players aren’t sure where to start this new adventure within their own playthroughs.

Phantom Liberty will not activate until V reaches a certain point in the main story, meaning that players will have to make an important choice when jumping back into Night City. Players must decide when to complete all of the events of the DLC content within the context of the entire Cyberpunk storyline.

Best time to start Phantom Liberty DLC

If you’re a seasoned Night City veteran who has already played through the entirety of the Cyberpunk 2077 main story and are familiar with the game’s various endings, you are free to activate and finish Phantom Liberty‘s story once it is available. The storyline will not activate until the main story mission titled Transmission is complete, which is set relatively far into the second act of the game.

If you haven’t finished the full story of the base game, however, I’d recommend finishing all the main missions up to the game’s point of no return, marked by the quest titled “Nocturne Op55N1.” This is because the Phantom Liberty DLC has its own possible endings, and if these are activated, you will not be able to return and complete the other missions from the base game.

From an immersion standpoint, starting the Phantom Liberty storyline much later into the base game also makes more sense since V will have built up a greater reputation in the city through the various endeavors he has endured.

Easiest way to start Phantom Liberty

For players looking to build a new character but don’t want to burn through hours of base game content, Cyberpunk 2077 has provided an easy solution. Starting up a new game with the DLC downloaded will activate a new screen prompt that will allow you to skip ahead in the story to when the Phantom Liberty questline is activated.

This option will provide you with a basic level 15 character at Level 15, with a decent collection of weapons at your disposal alongside automatically allocated attribute points and abilities. You will be able to respec your character once you jump into the game so that you can play the story out with the build of your choice.

Starting Phantom Liberty with an old save

If you want to play the new DLC with your old V build, you’ll simply have to find a save file that exists between the Transmission quest and the point of no return quest, Nocturne Op55N1. Once you load in, you’ll just have to wait around for a bit until you receive a phone call from a new character named Songbird, which marks the start of the storyline.

