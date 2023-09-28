What is the max level in Cyberpunk 2077?

The dark and seedy world of Night City has gotten even grander with the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077‘s new DLC, Phantom Liberty. Stepping into V’s shoes, players can build their own story and inch closer to the max level in the game.

Some players are also trying to find out if the new DLC brought a new max level for players to reach, since the game capped at 50 in the original version. It forced players to make some difficult decisions when it came to builds, but with so much new content, a new perk system, and a ton of other features being added to the game, it only makes sense that more levels are added.

The max level in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty

With Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 players will now have an extra 10 levels to climb for their V, for a full max level of 60 and a maximum attribute point amount of 81. This means that players will have 10 extra attribute points to strengthen their character with better perks and abilities to use in battle and beyond.

If players were having trouble deciding on which trees to unlock and certain perks to use, this new update could help you widen your net and make a more well-rounded V as you explore the new areas of Night City and traverse the winding storyline of the new DLC.

Another option that has been added to Cyberpunk 2077 with the recent update is the ability to re-allocate attribute points to recreate and respec your character whenever you’d like. Players simply have to head over to the perk menu and refund the points on each individual ability. It’s a great way to maintain a high level of variety for players who wish to try out new playstyles without having to create a new save.

