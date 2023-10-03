Johnny Silverhand is alive in Cyberpunk 2077 and I have the email to prove it

Over three years have passed since Cyberpunk 2077’s release, yet one recent discovery demonstrates that you can never be too certain of what is fact. Reddit user Amirax has revealed crucial evidence that legendary rocker and anti-corporation sensation Johnny Silverhand is alive.

It appears that many individuals have received the email in question which has been placed under heavy scrutiny by some. This seems to be an intrinsic long-play by Silverhand as all recipients in Night City, Amirax included, go by the alias of ‘V’. What the single letter stands for, if anything, is unknown. What we can conclude is that the now 88-year-old still knows how to get a crowd going.

The headquarters of Arasaka pictured. Silverhand’s last public appearance. Image via CD Projekt Red.

Plenty can change in 50 years, but Silverhand most certainly hasn’t. Addressing us as a ‘dear’ user, much like his fans of old, he explains that his raid on Arasaka was a huge success, albeit at a great cost—radiation poisoning. This has sadly appeared to have affected his cognizance somewhat due to sporadic grammatical errors. The motivation to reach out to us in this way, irrespective of impairment, is inspiring.

Silverhand’s task for us is simple, to pick up his incredibly large stash of resources to fund a retirement mansion in Nicaragua. We’re offered a rare moment of vulnerability with the man. “Every hour important, make no delay,” he says, “respond back if interested, big please.”

Fellow user IAmMattnificent paid particular attention to this letter’s sign off which includes a defiant “f**k Arasaka”. “Yeah that checks out,” they stated, “def Johnny.” You don’t even need to have been one of the ex-Samurai’s associates to recognize the legitimacy of this source. Nobody would dare risk the hammer of the state without nerves of steel such as his. Over_aged was skeptical at first but was fully convinced upon this re-declaration of war.

Extraordinarily, some have dared to call this a farce. Raikage93 and wks1291 were seen to be sewing chaos for their own sick sense of joy. “A classic scam,” said the former. “Nigerian Prince Johnny Silverhand needs your help,” said the latter. Utter nonsense, our man of the people is an honest Texan through and through.

All this writer can ask is that you remember who fought for your rights all those years ago. Who risked his very life against the maniacal monster that is Adam Smasher. For all that he has done, Johnny deserves his eurodollars and we won’t need the assistance of those who can’t see the truth.

