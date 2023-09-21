Is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC free?

The free 2.0 Update for Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone live, marking a new chapter in the game’s long and storied history. While this is great news for fans, the real prize is the Phantom Liberty expansion.

This DLC has been a long time coming, and according to early reviews, it’s a true reimagining of the Cyberpunk 2077 world. But there has been some confusion among fans regarding the cost of Phantom Liberty. This is understandable as the free 2.0 Update has been marketed alongside the expansion, which might give some players the idea that the expansion is also free.

I will break down whether Phantom Liberty is a free expansion or not in Cyberpunk 2077 in the guide below.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty free?

Unfortunately, unlike the 2.0 Update, the Phantom Liberty DLC is not free for players. It’s a full-fledged expansion with a completely new region, characters, storylines, vehicles, and weapons, and DLC of that caliber is rarely free for a single-player title.

The developers at CD Projekt RED are following a similar trend to what they did with the expansions for their last title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. That game featured two massive expansions and they were priced according to how much content players could get out of them.

How much does Phantom Liberty cost?

Now that we know Phantom Liberty is not a free expansion, let’s get into its price. Phantom Liberty comes in at $30, which encompasses every bit of content that you can squeeze out of the DLC. There are no extraneous microtransactions that will run the cost up even more, so once you pay the $30, you get the expansion in its entirety.

This might seem a little expensive for an expansion, but you have to consider all of the content you’re receiving in return for that price tag. Phantom Liberty features over 30 new quests and several new and exciting characters, such as Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba.

There’s also the entirely new region of Dogtown, which features plenty to do and see. Dogtown is essentially a world within Night City as it’s completely different from the rest of the metropolis.

As someone who has played Phantom Liberty already, I can say with confidence that you can get anywhere from 20 to 35 hours out of the expansion, which, to me, is worth the $30 price tag.

