How to the get the Ol’ Reliable Iconic Weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

Ol’ Reliable is one of the strongest Iconic pistols in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC and it can be easily acquired during the Shot by Both Sides job.

Like many Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk, there isn’t any grandiose buildup or reveal—you just have to keep your eyes peeled or you might miss this one. In fact, this weapon is even easier to miss than most because of a visual bug.

We’ll get to that later on. For now, what matters most is making sure you’re aware of the caveats surrounding this gun—it is only able to get acquired if you make a specific decision during Shot by Both Sides.

How to get Ol’ Reliable during Shot by Both Sides in Cyberpunk 2077

What’ll it be? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Ol’ Reliable in Cyberpunk 2077, you must side with Bree and kill Dante. Ol’ Reliable is Dante’s revolver, so the only way to get the weapon for yourself is by icing the secret agent. There are two very important things to watch out for when you’re looting this weapon:

Ol’ Reliable spawns on the ground , not in Dante’s inventory.

, not in Dante’s inventory. A visual bug will show Ol’ Reliable as a tier-one weapon with awful stats. This is only a bug! The weapon is tier five and has incredible stats.

I’m heartbroken to say that on my primary play-through, I fell for the bug. I sided with Bree and offed Dante of my own volition (I don’t like being lied to), and I explicitly remember thinking, “Why would I want that terrible tier-one weapon?”

Don’t be like me. When you pick Ol’ Reliable up, it turns into the tier-five powerhouse that it actually is.

Ol’ Reliable weapon stats in Cyberpunk 2077

Reliable indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the actual stats of the Ol’ Reliable Iconic weapon—not the stats that you will see when the weapon is in its pre-looting bugged state.

2.5 Attack Speed.

101.55 Damage.

1.38 Reload Speed.

63 Effective Range.

4.16 Weapon Handling.

+200 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier.

+25 percent Armor Penetration.

+50 percent Crit Damage.

Ol’ Reliable also has the following Iconic Effect:

The farther away a target is, the greater the chance of a Headshot Crit.

Aside from the awesome stats, something I find very satisfying about this weapon is its sleek, no-nonsense classic revolver vibe. Ol’ Reliable is an apt name—this thing pretty much looks straight out of the 1800s, which for a revolver is just perfect.

When you see this weapon on the ground, it will show up as a tier-one weapon, and the damage will be listed as less than a third of what it actually is. As soon as you pick the weapon up, the bug will be fixed, and you can see Ol’ Reliable’s actual stats in your inventory.