How to preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Phantom Liberty DLC for CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is almost upon us, with the expansion officially releasing on Tuesday, Sept. 26. If you are looking forward to getting stuck into the new district of Dogtown or you’re excited to meet Idris Elba in the DLC (why wouldn’t you be?), then you will want to get the expansion preloaded if you can.

With this in mind, let’s have a look at whether you can preload on certain platforms and—if so—how you can preload the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PS5?

On Sept. 21, CD Projekt RED said “If you purchased the Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty bundle, to download Phantom Liberty claim it from the PlayStation Store by pressing ‘download’ once the game releases at midnight local time. We apologize for the lack of a pre-load.”

⚠️Important information for PlayStation 5 gamers — If you purchased the Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty bundle, to download Phantom Liberty claim it from the PlayStation Store by pressing "download" once the game releases at midnight local time. We apologize for the lack of a… pic.twitter.com/glld9mPbp1 — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) September 25, 2023

This is sure to be a bummer for PlayStation players who were hoping to get the game downloaded and ready to go before the official midnight release, but some users are claiming they already have the game preloaded and were able to do so as of Sept. 24. It might be that the game was available for preload beforehand, but those who didn’t get it loaded before today are now not able to do so.

If you are planning on playing on PS5 and have preordered, you can always go into your game library or to the digital store page for Phantom Liberty and see if preloading is still possible for you by pressing the download button. If not, then at least you don’t have much longer to wait.

Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on Xbox Series X/S?

For those playing on Xbox, there are currently no issues with preloading the Phantom Liberty DLC, with the preload being available as of yesterday at the time of writing (Sept. 24). Head into your game library if you have pre-ordered, or the store page, and hit that download button to start preloading

Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PC?

Sorry PC players, but there isn’t currently an option for you to preload the Phantom Liberty DLC as of yet. With the release date coming up so soon, it is unlikely that you are going to be able to. The file size of the expansion isn’t quite as big as on consoles though, so it shouldn’t take as long to get it downloaded once the expansion releases.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty file sizes

Now that you have all the information that you need on preloading the DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, let’s have a look at the file sizes for each platform so that you can get an idea as to how long it will take to install.

PC: 24GB

Playstation 5: 33GB

Xbox Series X/S: Approx 38GB.

Global release times for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Phantom Liberty DLC is set to release at midnight across all time zones for consoles. But the PC release has a few different time releases in different countries. Let’s have a look at all of these timings, according to the official map released by CD Projekt Red.

Los Angeles

PC: Sept. 25, 4pm PDT

Console: Sept. 26, 12am PDT

New York

PC: Sept. 25 7pm EDT

Console: Sept. 26, 12am EDT

Mexico City

PC: Sept. 25, 5pm CST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am CST

Brasília

PC: Sept. 25, 8pm BRT

Console: Sept. 26, 12am BRT

London

PC: Sept. 26, 12am GMT

Console: Sept. 26, 12am GMT

Paris

PC: Sept. 26, 1am CEST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am CEST

Warsaw

PC: Sept. 26, 1am CEST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am CEST

Kyiv

PC: Sept. 26, 2am EEST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am EEST

Dubai

PC: Sept. 26, 3am GST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am GST

Johannesburg

PC: Sept. 26, 1am SAST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am SAST

Beijing

PC: Sept. 26, 7am CST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am CST

Seoul

PC: Sept. 26, 8am KST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am KST

Tokyo

PC: Sept. 26, 8am JST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am JST

Sydney

PC: Sept. 26, 9am AEST

Console: Sept. 26, 12am AEST

Wellington

PC: Sept. 26, 12pm NZDT

Console: Sept. 26, 12am NZDT

Final verdict on preloading the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077

If you are a PS5 player who has already started the preload for Phantom Liberty—or who preloaded it as soon as it became available to do so at midnight on Sept. 24—then you are likely going to be relieved that you managed to get it done before the current issues affecting the PS5 preload kicked it.

At least you had that option to begin with, unlike the poor, neglected PC players. If you are able to, get preloading so that you can dive into Phantom Liberty as soon as possible.

