How to preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Phantom Liberty DLC for CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is almost upon us, with the expansion officially releasing on Tuesday, Sept. 26. If you are looking forward to getting stuck into the new district of Dogtown or you’re excited to meet Idris Elba in the DLC (why wouldn’t you be?), then you will want to get the expansion preloaded if you can.
With this in mind, let’s have a look at whether you can preload on certain platforms and—if so—how you can preload the Phantom Liberty DLC.
- Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PS5?
- Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on Xbox Series X/S?
- Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PC?
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty file sizes
- Global release times for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final verdict on preloading the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077
Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PS5?
On Sept. 21, CD Projekt RED said “If you purchased the Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty bundle, to download Phantom Liberty claim it from the PlayStation Store by pressing ‘download’ once the game releases at midnight local time. We apologize for the lack of a pre-load.”
This is sure to be a bummer for PlayStation players who were hoping to get the game downloaded and ready to go before the official midnight release, but some users are claiming they already have the game preloaded and were able to do so as of Sept. 24. It might be that the game was available for preload beforehand, but those who didn’t get it loaded before today are now not able to do so.
If you are planning on playing on PS5 and have preordered, you can always go into your game library or to the digital store page for Phantom Liberty and see if preloading is still possible for you by pressing the download button. If not, then at least you don’t have much longer to wait.
Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on Xbox Series X/S?
For those playing on Xbox, there are currently no issues with preloading the Phantom Liberty DLC, with the preload being available as of yesterday at the time of writing (Sept. 24). Head into your game library if you have pre-ordered, or the store page, and hit that download button to start preloading
Can I preload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PC?
Sorry PC players, but there isn’t currently an option for you to preload the Phantom Liberty DLC as of yet. With the release date coming up so soon, it is unlikely that you are going to be able to. The file size of the expansion isn’t quite as big as on consoles though, so it shouldn’t take as long to get it downloaded once the expansion releases.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty file sizes
Now that you have all the information that you need on preloading the DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, let’s have a look at the file sizes for each platform so that you can get an idea as to how long it will take to install.
- PC: 24GB
- Playstation 5: 33GB
- Xbox Series X/S: Approx 38GB.
Global release times for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
The Phantom Liberty DLC is set to release at midnight across all time zones for consoles. But the PC release has a few different time releases in different countries. Let’s have a look at all of these timings, according to the official map released by CD Projekt Red.
Los Angeles
- PC: Sept. 25, 4pm PDT
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am PDT
New York
- PC: Sept. 25 7pm EDT
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am EDT
Mexico City
- PC: Sept. 25, 5pm CST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am CST
Brasília
- PC: Sept. 25, 8pm BRT
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am BRT
London
- PC: Sept. 26, 12am GMT
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am GMT
Paris
- PC: Sept. 26, 1am CEST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am CEST
Warsaw
- PC: Sept. 26, 1am CEST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am CEST
Kyiv
- PC: Sept. 26, 2am EEST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am EEST
Dubai
- PC: Sept. 26, 3am GST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am GST
Johannesburg
- PC: Sept. 26, 1am SAST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am SAST
Beijing
- PC: Sept. 26, 7am CST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am CST
Seoul
- PC: Sept. 26, 8am KST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am KST
Tokyo
- PC: Sept. 26, 8am JST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am JST
Sydney
- PC: Sept. 26, 9am AEST
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am AEST
Wellington
- PC: Sept. 26, 12pm NZDT
- Console: Sept. 26, 12am NZDT
Final verdict on preloading the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077
If you are a PS5 player who has already started the preload for Phantom Liberty—or who preloaded it as soon as it became available to do so at midnight on Sept. 24—then you are likely going to be relieved that you managed to get it done before the current issues affecting the PS5 preload kicked it.
At least you had that option to begin with, unlike the poor, neglected PC players. If you are able to, get preloading so that you can dive into Phantom Liberty as soon as possible.