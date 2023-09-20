How to make the Jett from VALORANT build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The new perks and skills systems coming to Cyberpunk 2077 via Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion have got the builders in a frenzy. With so many stylish and substantial changes, the different ways to play feel even more limitless than before.

Like others, the changes have motivated me to return to the game after some extended time away, and the previews of the new content have inspired me to recreate one of the most dynamic and popular characters from one of my favorite games, VALORANT. Jett is one of VALORANT’s most prolific agents, and her ability kit can be easily remade in Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s how.

The basics of the Jett build in Cyberpunk 2077

Combat style: Fast, aerial movement, throwing knives, and assault rifles

Primary attributes: Cool and Reflexes

Weapons/Gear: Throwing knives, assault rifles, smoke grenades

For those unfamiliar with Jett in VALORANT, her kit features an ability that propels her up into the air, one that dashes her in a specific direction, and a throwable smoke ability that provides cover. Finally, she has an ultimate ability where she creates a cast of throwable knives that refresh on each kill.

Given that there are multiple skills and perks that affect movement and thrown weapons, it’s pretty easy to recreate her.

Attributes

The primary attributes you will be putting points into for this build are Reflexes and Cool. You will want to put as many points into each right away as you have to reach a certain attribute score to unlock a new tier of perks, with attribute level 20 needed for the highest tier.

The Reflexes attribute will unlock perks and affect your ability to use Dash, Air Dash, and assault weapons . With a stocked Reflexes attribute, you will be nearly impossible to hit, you will be able to close distances super quickly, and you will be deadly with the assault rifle.

. With a stocked Reflexes attribute, you will be nearly impossible to hit, you will be able to close distances super quickly, and you will be deadly with the assault rifle. The Cool attribute will be your go-to attribute for improving your throwing knife skills. These perks will increase your damage, reduce your cooldowns, and increase critical chances, while also giving you some stealth options if you so need them.

While you’ll want to prioritize these two attributes, it won’t hurt to put a single point in each of the other ones to get them up to four so that you have the option of picking up their basic perks if you have an excess of perk points.

Necessary perks

Until we have the official verbiage, let’s categorize all the perks in the attribute trees into three groups:

Core perks: These are the main perks within each tree. Most core perks will unlock a new ability or skill, like Air Dash or Scorpion Sting.

These are the main perks within each tree. Most core perks will unlock a new ability or skill, like Air Dash or Scorpion Sting. Secondary perks: These are the perks attached to each core perk that add a modifier or additional effect to the core perks.

These are the perks attached to each core perk that add a modifier or additional effect to the core perks. Ultimate perks: These are the perks at the very top of each attribute tree that require 20 points in an attribute as well as a fully leveled-up path through the tree to that ultimate perk.

Best Cool perks for throwing knives

Here are the throwing knife perks you’ll want to pick up, as well as some secondary perks you’ll want to pick up for each core perk.

Maximum Cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Killer Instinct: +25 percent damage with knives, axes, and silenced guns outside of combat.

+25 percent damage with knives, axes, and silenced guns outside of combat. Scorpion Sting 2/2: -15 percent recovery time for throwable weapons. Critical hits, headshots, and weak spot hits with throwable weapons apply poison for five seconds. Neurotoxin: Also applies bleeding effect and disables sprinting for six seconds. Corrosive: Allows you to apply poison to robots, turrets, drones, and mechs.

-15 percent recovery time for throwable weapons. Critical hits, headshots, and weak spot hits with throwable weapons apply poison for five seconds. Juggler 3/3: -15 percent recovery time for throwable weapons. +20 percent headshot and weak spot damage with throwable weapons. Instant cooldown reset for all throwable weapons after neutralizing an enemy with a throwable weapon via headshot, critical hit, or poison. Sleight of Hand: +20 percent critical damage for eight seconds whenever Juggler is activated. Stacks up to five times.

-15 percent recovery time for throwable weapons. +20 percent headshot and weak spot damage with throwable weapons. Instant cooldown reset for all throwable weapons after neutralizing an enemy with a throwable weapon via headshot, critical hit, or poison. Style Over Substance (ultimate): Guaranteed crit hits with throwable weapons when crouch-sprinting, sliding, dodging, or dashing. No movement speed penalty when aiming a throwable weapon. Requires the above perks to be fully leveled up, plus fully leveled up Feline Footwork and Ninjutsu perks.

Guaranteed crit hits with throwable weapons when crouch-sprinting, sliding, dodging, or dashing. No movement speed penalty when aiming a throwable weapon.

Best Reflexes perks (for dashing and assault rifles)

These are the best perks to pick up to maximize movement, the effectiveness of your Dash and Air Dash abilities, and your deadliness with assault rifles. And I’m not sure this is a coincidence, but one of the ultimate perks in Tailwind actually shares a name with one of Jett’s abilities.

Movement and reactions are key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slippery : The faster you move, the more difficult you are to shoot.

: The faster you move, the more difficult you are to shoot. Dash 2/2 : Press [Left Ctrl] to Dash, which replaces your Dodge. -20 percent stamina cost. Mad Dash: Increases Dash range. Can’t Touch This : +100 percent mitigation chance when performing a Dash.

: Press [Left Ctrl] to Dash, which replaces your Dodge. -20 percent stamina cost. Air Dash 3/3 : Dash in mid-air. -20 percent dash stamina cost, and +20 percent dash speed. Aerial Acrobat : Improves midair maneuverability.

: Dash in mid-air. -20 percent dash stamina cost, and +20 percent dash speed. Ready, Rested, Reloaded 2/2 : -10 percent stamina cost for shooting with assault rifles or SMGs. +30 percent reload speed when above 50 percent stamina. Tunnel Vision : +20 percent effective range and accuracy.

: -10 percent stamina cost for shooting with assault rifles or SMGs. +30 percent reload speed when above 50 percent stamina. Sharpshooter 3/3 : +15 percent aim speed. Each successful shot grants a stack of Sharpshooter, which provides seven percent stamina regen for two seconds per stack. Stacks up to seven times. Practice Makes Perfect : +7 percent critical chance and damage per stack of Sharpshooter. Gundancer : Aiming no longer slows movement, allows you to shoot while vaulting. Air Kerenzikov : Activating Kerenzikov in midair keeps you suspended in the air and extends its duration.

: +15 percent aim speed. Each successful shot grants a stack of Sharpshooter, which provides seven percent stamina regen for two seconds per stack. Stacks up to seven times. Tailwind (ultimate): +25 stamina from performing air dashes and double jumps.

With these perks, you should always be able to maintain a high amount of stamina, allowing you to continuously move faster while also maintaining a high reload speed.

