How to get the Erebus iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

It's one of the best SMGs out there.

The Erebus iconic weapon is one of the best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. So how do you get this high-powered submachine gun? This article will walk you through with a quick guide. Spoilers for Phantom Liberty below.

How do you get the Erebus in Cyberpunk 2077?

To get the Erebus iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to take a specific path at the end of the Phantom Liberty DLC. In the Firestarter mission, you’ll have the option to choose between siding with Songbird and helping her escape, killing Reed, or siding with Reed and capturing Songbird.

You only gain access to Erebus if you side with Reed. This decision opens you up to the Somewhat Damaged quest, which is where you’ll find this weapon.

Where do you find the Erebus in Cyberpunk 2077?

It’s important to note that you can only nab this weapon during the most difficult part of the Somewhat Damaged mission. This mission sees you tracking down Songbird by following the residue of her Blackwall infection.

Toward the end of the mission, you’ll find yourself running away from an AI robot out to kill you while you deactivate terminals to shut off a powerful core. You’ll encounter the Erebus as you’re approaching the Sierra terminal.

Eventually, you’ll make your way toward a room labeled “Engineering”. Though you may be tempted to run right toward the Sierra terminal, head to the room labeled “Maintenance”, inside which you can find the schematic to make Erebus.

This door is locked, though, and is a little tough to get into. If you have a Technical Ability of 20, you can reroute power from the Storage room to open it up. If your Technical Ability isn’t this high, there isn’t another way into the room, and you won’t be able to get the Erebus schematic, so make sure you pump up your Tech before you head into this mission.

This is the briefcase you’ll find the Erebus schematic in. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you’ve restored power, head back over to the front and press the button to open the door. The schematic will be laid out in a briefcase. You’re going to also need the Cerberus’ Decoded Behavioral System Component in order to craft this weapon.

Cerberus is the AI robot chasing you during the quest, so you’ll need to complete the quest before you can craft Erebus. You’ll also need Tier 4 crafting components.