How to get the Cellular Adapter cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077

You can't trade in an old one for an upgrade, sadly.

For those playing V with a buffed-out Technical Ability score, there are few pieces of Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 better than the Cellular Adapter.

Following Update 2.0, the Cyberware system in Cyberpunk 2077 was completely rebuilt, with such a stark difference that returning players got a call and a quest from their favorite ripperdoc Viktor to explain all the changes. Cyberware is now the sole determining factor for armor, but players have to manage a maximum Cyberware capacity.

The Cellular Adapter fits in the Integumentary System slot and provides a massive amount of armor and stat boosts that relate to your Technical Ability score. Players with Cellular Adapter will earn increased explosion resistance, Tech weapon damage, Health Item recharge speed, and grenade recharge speed for each attribute point of Technical Ability.

Finding Cellular Adapter in Cyberpunk 2077 is easy, but there’s a single requirement you’ll need to fulfill before adding it to your collection.

How to find and equip the Cellular Adapter Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077

The Cellular Adapter piece of Cyberware can be purchased from virtually any Ripperdoc, but you must have the Built Different perk unlocked to equip it.

But can I make calls with it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Built Different perk is in the upper section of the Technical Ability perk tree, meaning you will need at least a nine in Technical Ability to access it. You will also need to unlock some prior perks to be able to unlock Built Different. You will first need:

I always knew I was built different. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Two levels of the All Things Cyber perk. This will also grant you a 10 percent increase to all Cyberware stat modifiers, plus a 20 percent reduced Cyberware capacity cost to pieces installed in the Integumentary System and the Skeleton.

Three levels of the License to Chrome perk. This will also grant you an additional 10 percent increase to all Cyberware stat modifiers, 40 points of Armor, and an additional Cyberare slot in the Skeleton.



At a minimum, you will need a Technical Ability score of nine and six perk points to unlock Built Different. At any point, you can go to any Ripperdoc, buy Cellular Adapter and install it, but you will not get the key bonuses unless you have the Built Different perk.

About the author