How to fix the Road to Redemption bug in Cyberpunk 2077

Road to Redemption is a Cyberpunk 2077 side job that requires players to have completed the main story of Phantom Liberty, but ironically, a totally insignificant action made during a final main job of the DLC can break this side job.

Encountering a specific bug in Road to Redemption can make it seem impossible to finish the gig, but luckily, there is a work around.

Cyberpunk 2077: Road to Redemption bugged door, explained

The bug that many players are encountering actually begins all the way back in the Phantom Liberty job Firestarter—the one where you infiltrate the stadium alongside Songbird and Alex. During that job, there is a random, insignificant door that you may or may not have opened.

According to the latest patch notes, opening that door during Firestarter is what causes the bug in Road to Redemption. According to those same patch notes, the bug should now be fixed as of Oct. 26—but we know patch notes cannot always be trusted fully.

What is the door bug in Road to Redemption?

Towards the end of the gig, V has to leave an old swimming pool section of the stadium in Dogtown after planting a shard on a terminal. For some players, the last door to leave this area simply will not open. It is supposed to be automatically open without even needing to be activated. If you are experiencing the Road to Redemption door bug, the door will remain closed and say that you do not have access to open it.

The culprit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to fix the door bug in Road to Redemption

There is no official way to fix this bug unless you were to load an earlier save and replay Firestarter without interacting with this door. With that said, players on Reddit have reported success by pure persistence.

Spamming Activate on the left side of the door specifically seems to do the trick after a couple attempts. This fix sounds completely ridiculous, but try it for yourself. I did not personally encounter this bug when I completed the side gig, but I have read tons of different forums, and they’re all saying the same thing: be persistent.

If spamming the left side doesn’t work, try the right. If it still won’t open, start jumping while you spam Activate. This goofy method seems to have a perfect success rate. Just keep trying to open it, and eventually, it will open.

So there you have it. It’s janky, but it works. This bug can’t be fixed with nuance or finesse, just good, old-fashioned willpower and sheer force.

