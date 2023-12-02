How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has a vast open world, but if you want to explore every corner of it, you shouldn’t just rely on vehicles and walking to get wherever you want go. You can fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077, but it works differently from other games. If you’re wondering how it works, this guide is here to help.

Cyberpunk 2077 fast travel, explained

Fast Traveling in Cyberpunk 2077. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You first get the option to fast travel during the first act of the game, right after you complete your lifepath-specific prologue quest in the Watson district. It doesn’t matter which path you pick, you’ll be able to fast travel at the same point with all of them.

You won’t be able to zip around the world right away, though. You may see fast travel locations on your map, but you’ll need to visit the travel nodes on foot before you can fast travel to them. This means that broadly speaking, the longer you play the game, the more locations you’ll be able to travel to.

Bear in mind that you can’t simply fast travel from wherever, like you can in the Fallout franchise. You need to head to specific places in order to fast travel. To fast travel after you’ve visited a point on the map, walk up to a tourist information center kiosk or station gates and you’ll see the map appear. Simply click the location you want to travel to, and you’ll be there in an instant. Watson, the starting district, has 29 fast travel locations, so when you’re there you can always get around.