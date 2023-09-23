How to change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the more highly-requested features from Cyberpunk 2077 players after the game’s launch in 2020 was the ability to change the appearance of your character after the creation screen. For months after the game launched, this feature was not a part of the RPG.

However, in the years following the rocky release of Cyberpunk 2077, the developers at CD Projekt Red have made great strides to implement as many fan requests as possible. Luckily, the ability to change the appearance of your character was one of those added features, and you can take advantage of it whenever you want.

Change the appearance of your character in Cyberpunk 2077

This feature is one of the easier ones to access in the entirety of Cyberpunk 2077. After you go through the character creator and the entire introduction part of the game, changing your appearance will be completely open to you from your apartment.

Once this happens, you will be able to access your apartment whenever you want. While you can purchase new apartments as part of the fresh 2.0 Update, your base apartment is the one you can access first. You can find your apartment by opening your map and looking for the gray house icon.

In your apartment, you can head to the bathroom and go to the mirror. By interacting with the mirror in this way, you are able to completely change your appearance and gain access to the entire character creator screen again.

You can change your hair, piercings, cyberwar aesthetics, and everything else that you had access to during the character creator before the game began.

Any apartment you purchase will have a mirror that you can access and change your appearance. However, you can also find mirrors at any safehouse that you gain access to throughout the story of Cyberpunk 2077. There is no cost associated with changing your appearance, so feel free to completely change up your look whenever you feel like it.

Although, there is one caveat to this system in Cyberpunk 2077. While you can change your appearance in a mirror, you are not able to change your character’s gender. This would require your character to have a completely new voice actor, which simply isn’t feasible after you have already passed the initial character creator.

So don’t expect to swap between male and female V after you enter Cyberpunk 2077—you’ll need to make that final decision during the character creator portion of the game. Aside from that, you are free to change up whatever you want about your version of V.

