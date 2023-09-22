How long is Cyberpunk 2077?

With the launches of its long-awaited 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion, it’s seemingly shaping up to be a huge year for Cyberpunk 2077, and many players jumping back in might want to know how long the game will take them to complete.

Whether you’re looking to complete another playthrough after a long hiatus, or simply trying to experience Night City for the first time, it can be quite nice to know just how much of a time investment you’re getting yourself into.

As you would expect from a game that’s made by CD PROJEKT RED, as well as an action RPG that heavily emphasizes its open-world elements, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most content-packed single-player games released in recent years. Here’s a breakdown of just how long it takes to complete the base game.

How long does it take to finish Cyberpunk 2077?

Per HowLongToBeat, it typically takes 24.5 hours just to complete the main story of Cyberpunk 2077, and around 60.5 hours if you’re interested in also taking on any of its side quests. This lines up almost exactly with my first playthrough—62 hours and 33 minutes—as someone who loves to explore new areas, yet not exactly read each and every piece of lore the game has to offer.

How many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

Technically, Cyberpunk 2077’s base campaign includes a prologue, three acts, and an epilogue, but the vast majority of players’ time will be spent in act two—the section in which exploration and free-roam activities are activated until you reach the main story’s point of no return.

Within this structure, the game has a total of 42 different main-story missions that players can embark on depending on the various choices, side quests, and secrets they uncover along the way. As such, the sequence of these missions won’t always be linear. Some are tied to specific questlines with certain characters, and others will simply be set-up jobs that weave into those that do contain action.

Prologue

The Nomad

The Streetkid

The Corpo-Rat

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

Get those missions in. Image via CD PROJEKT RED

Act one

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Information

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Act two

Playing for Time

Automatic Love

The Space in Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

M’ap Tann Pèlen

I Walk the Line

Transmission

Never Fade Away

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Down on the Street

Gimme Danger

Play It Safe

Search and Destroy

Tapeworm

Act three

Nocturne Op55N1

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

We Gotta Live Together

Forward to Death

Belly of the Beast

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper

Changes

Epilogue

Where is My Mind?

Path of Glory

All Along the Watchtower

New Dawn Fades

Act three begins with the mission Nocturne Op55N1, which also serves as the point of no return for the main story. Depending on the choices that players make on the fly from then on, they will be given certain missions, as well as a certain epilogue.

Of course, this all doesn’t factor in the content introduced with the Phantom Liberty expansion, which features its own storyline, an all-new district, a fresh set of abilities, and more for all those who purchase it on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S.

About the author