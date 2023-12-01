Night City certainly has enough room for it.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City is one of the biggest fictitious towns created for video games. It’s a pulsing environment, crowded with NPCs, and just about the perfect place for chaotic multiplayer action after you complete one of V’s storylines.

Even though everyone can tell Cyberpunk 2077‘s open world is made for co-op multiplayer, CD Projekt RED released the game only with a single-player mode in 2020. But, after the first DLC Phantom Liberty arrived in September 2023, fans were left wondering whether Cyberpunk 2077 has co-op multiplayer nowadays.

Does Cyberpunk 2077 have co-op multiplayer?

Unfortunately, no. Even after Phantom Liberty was released in September, Cyberpunk 2077 remains just a single-player game.

Is CD Projekt RED planning to add multiplayer to Cyberpunk 2077?

All you can do is talk with NPCs meanwhile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can imagine, CD Projekt RED planned Cyberpunk 2077 to be a multiplayer game. That plan was eventually scrapped due to Cyberpunk 2077‘s awful launch in 2020. The game was filled with game-breaking bugs and borderline unplayable when it first came out and all CDPR’s efforts went into overcoming those issues.

This focus from the developers on fixing the game meant multiplayer was left by the wayside, according to what Cyberpunk 2077‘s quest designer and coordinator Philipp Weber told Eurogamer in December 2022.

Fans were hoping the release of Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update of Cyberpunk 2077 would coincide with CD Projekt Red announcing a multiplayer mode is in the works, but that never happened. Unless it’s a secret project, there’s no clue whatsoever that indicates multiplayer is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 anytime soon.

Are there mods to play Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer?

As of this article’s writing, there are no working mods that can turn Cyberpunk 2077 into a multiplayer game either. Unless CDPR is committed to building multiplayer, it looks like we’ll only be playing as V for the foreseeable future.