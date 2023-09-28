Cyberpunk 2077 will kick you out of Phantom Liberty for a slip of the tongue

Does CDPR even want us to play the DLC?

one of the mox from cyberpunk 2077 wields a baseball bat over her shoulder. her hair is shaved on the sides but with a big backcombed mop on the top
Most video games jam their content down your throat at every possible moment. Cyberpunk 2077 is not most video games, and we’ve just discovered a second way to get locked out of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

As reported by IGN, in the fourth DLC campaign mission, Lucretia My Reflection, V can lock herself out of Solomon Reed’s quests. When Idris Elba’s Reed asks her, “Is it worth it?” she can reply, “Know what, Reed? You’re right. Somethin’ real wonky ’bout this. I’m out.” She gets one more chance to carry on the quest, but if she says, “Made my decision,” that’s it, you fail the DLC campaign.

If you do this, the only way you can then play the DLC campaign is if you load up an earlier save or restart the game with a new character. So, maybe make sure you’ve saved a lot. Don’t worry too much, though. You can still play all the side quests and gigs and explore Dog Town to your heart’s content.

This is the second way we’ve discovered that you can fail the DLC. The first involves not getting to President Rosalind Myers’ crashed plane quickly enough once that mission starts. If you’re a slow driver or get lost, Songbird calls V to tell her she’s effectively killed the President. Ouch. Johnny says good riddance to bad rubbish and back to it you go.

It’s impressive, really, how committed CD Projekt Red is to letting you fuck up this DLC story. We’re in an age where most games bend to your will as a player, shaping the world around you regardless of how you decide to play, so it’s refreshing to see a game comfortably let you fail, with real consequences.

Phantom Liberty, alongside Cyberpunk 2077‘s 2.0 update, has redeemed the game in the eyes of many. If you’ve never played before, now’s the perfect time to dive in. All major game systems have been reworked, from perks, combat and enemy AI, the police, and driving. It’s still not quite what was promised, but it’s something for CDPR to be proud of.

