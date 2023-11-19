Cyberpunk 2077: Should you throw the fight in Beat on the Brat?

Beat on the Brat is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that sees you take up a side gig as a boxer. It’s broken into several stages throughout the game, and at the end of it all, you have to make a classic genre story decision to throw a championship fight or not.

This article will walk you through Beat on the Brat and which decision you should pick.

How to start Beat on the Brat in Cyberpunk 2077

Leading up to the final fight in Beat on the Brat in Cyberpunk 2077

Beat on the Brat can be started pretty early on in your playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, though your decision to throw the fight doesn’t happen until the end of the questline. Since it’s a series of quests, you can come back to it throughout the game, or try to complete it all at once.

Right after your first trip outside of the apartment in Megabuilding H10 you’ll meet Coach Fred, a boxing coach. He’ll take you to train against a training bot, and after you take it out he’ll set you up in a few professional bare-knuckle fights.

This will take you on an odyssey of fisticuffs throughout the city, touring different neighborhoods and taking out fighters, building up your reputation.

Different parts of the Beat on the Brat mission in Cyberpunk 2077

Fighting the twins in Beat on the Brat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Kabuki, you face The Twins, two fighters who fight together. Though it can be tough to take out two of them, if you follow our recs below, you’ll be able to stun them with strong attacks and withstand their blows, separating them so they’re easier to take out. This gets you some more Street Cred, which is useful for using certain weapons and cyberware in the game.

In the Arroyo portion of the mission, you square up with Buck Arnold. You can win 12,000 eddies as well as a rare sniper during this fight. Though there’s nothing particularly special about Buck as a fighter, he hits really really hard, so focus on avoiding him more than getting in your own hits.

In The Glen, you take on César Diego Ruiz, who can teleport short distances. He can use this to rain down blows at you from above, so try to get used to dodging this. When you win this fight, you don’t only get the prize money but a car as well.

Rhino has huge back muscles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Rancho Coronado, you take on Rhino, a large intimidating, muscular woman. Rhino doesn’t bet, she only fights for glory, so all you can gain from this one is Street Cred. Rhino hits hard and has a block so efficient you won’t get any damage in.

Out in Pacifica, you can fight an additional optional enemy named Ozob as well. Ozob scales in difficulty with you, so there’s no way to strategically plan this one so that it comes out easier.

At the end of the day though, Ozob is pretty slow and you have a big arena to move around in. If you have decent reflexes, you should be able to outspace him and take home the glory. For this one, you’ll get 16,000 or 32,000 eddies based on the option you pick, one of the best in this quest line.

Recommendations for Beat on the Brat in Cyberpunk 2077

To even get to a place where you have to throw the final fight or not, you’re going to need to be good enough at brawling to get a title shot. If this is in the cards for your playthrough, we recommend tossing some points into the Body attribute, as it makes you more durable health-wise and better with your fists.

There are a few body perks you can take as well, like the tree that stems from “painkiller” that allows you to regenerate combat in battle. Since you’re not going to have the benefit of weapons or quickhacks, health regeneration is one of your only tools. You can also grab perks like Stun which will increase your effects with blunt weapons — which your fists count as.

Should you throw or win the Beat on the Brat fight in Cyberpunk 2077?

Vik gives you advice before your fight with Razor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After completing all the above fights, you’ll finally get to go toe to toe with the reigning champion, Razor Hugh. He’ll have heard about you and challenge you to the bout.

Razor’s no boss to sneeze at—he’s one of the toughest fights in the game and some say that Adam Smasher is the only single enemy tougher to defeat. A level 35 foe, Razor comes at you with speed and power, delivering a superman punch that knock you for a second cut of your health if you can’t dodge it.

Your buddy Vik, though, gives you a recommendation to hit him in the stomach, as he recently got new abdominal muscles in and hasn’t been able to completely heal.

Before the fight, Coach Fred breaks down for you that your odds aren’t very good. He lets you know that he can set it up so that you can throw the fight and make some cash.

Winning the fight will get you a bit of money and a lot of Street Cred. Throwing the fight won’t get you any Street Cred but will get you a lot of money. This decision doesn’t end the main quest anyway, so it really comes down to which currency you find more useful. If you’ve optimized your build for fighting, we recommend going for the fight, as Street Cred can be hard to come by. If not though, it might be best to just throw the fight.

On the other hand, if you simply try your hardest and lose, people will think you threw the fight. So maybe it’s worth it to give it your all even though you probably won’t win in hopes of getting some Cred.