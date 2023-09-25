Cyberpunk 2077: Should you take the Chimera’s Core in Phantom Liberty?

After reducing the Chimera to scrap metal you’ll have the option of taking it’s core with you in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. You’ll find the core right beside the wreckage where President Meyers is standing immediately after the fight, you can’t miss it.

Should you take the Chimera’s Core in Phantom Liberty?

Yes, yes you should take it. There doesn’t appear to be a downside, not one we’ve noticed, and you can take the core and turn it into a powerful mod.

There are four different mods you can make with the Chimera’s core: the firecracker, wallpuncher, hackatomy, and severance.

Firecracker mod

Firecrackers go boom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The firecracker mod will give whatever weapon you equip it to explosive ammo. We didn’t have a ton of variety in our arsenal but what we could equip it to was sniper and precision rifles. Keep an eye out for weapons with a mod slot; you may not have something on hand to equip the Firecracker to right after the Chimera fight.

Wallpuncher mod

As advertised, it will punch through walls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This mod will give tech weapons the ability to charge up to 200 percent capacity without increasing the charge time. You’ll gain 100 percent armor penetration and no penalties for penetrating cover. This will be perfect for those enemies that like to cling to cover. Just point, shoot, and watch the bullet fly through concrete, wood, steel, the target, a tree outside, and anything else in its way.

Hackatomy mod

Redefining “hack and slash”. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hackatomy is a smart weapon mod that will give you a five percent chance to apply a quickhack effect to an enemy. The effect will depend on which body part you hit.

Severance mod

Slice and dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The severance mod will give you a 20 percent chance to dismember and instantly kill a target if you hit their head or limbs when they’re below 50 percent health.

Which mod should you make from the Chimera’s Core?

Favor melee over guns? Then go with Severance. Like to hang back and snipe? Then you’ll want Firecracker or Wallpuncher. More of a tech build? Then go with Hackatomy. Like a lot of Cyberpunk 2077, it all comes down to personal playstyle; it’s completely up to you.

