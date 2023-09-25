Cyberpunk 2077: Should you take Myers left or right in the subway tunnels?

After escaping the Chimera, you and President Meyers find yourselves in the unfinished subway tunnels below Dogtown. It’s here you’ll be presented with a choice: do you take the left fork or the right?

Don’t stress this choice too much as it only has the illusion of a real choice. Typically in games the player will be presented such options in the hopes they’ll replay the game and choose the opposite path to see what happens.

In this case, it’s not much, but here’s what you’ll find on each path.

Left or right? Which direction to take Myers in the subway tunnels

What happens if you take the Right Path?

A gate? Just great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the right path and you’ll find yourself in a utility corridor blocked by a metal gate. Note there are two security cameras in this hallway, one on either side of the gate. Hack them or shoot them to get past them.

The only way through that gate is around it; there’s a crawl space for you to use but it’s blocked by a jet of steam—you’ll need to turn it off to advance.

Gettin’ steamy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn around and go back to where you started; you’ll see a scaffolding. There’s a collapsed metal ledge next to it you can climb. Climb up and down into the scaffolding. There you’ll find the shut-off valve for the steam.

Up you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports Down you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports Is this a Valve reference? Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the steam off, head back to the hallway and through the crawlspace. At the end of the hall, there will be another camera and a door. The door leads into a control room where you can delete the camera footage if you were spotted. There’s also a bit of lore on the table if you want to really immerse yourself in the finer details of Phantom Liberty’s story. There are also a few items and consumables on the table you can grab.

Camera shy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Everyone in the future leaves their laptops unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports Lore galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head through the other door in this room and you’re out; easy peasy.

Literal light at the end of the tunnel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What happens if you take the Left Path?

It’s some kind of futuristic forklift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The left path is far easier as there are no cameras or puzzles to block you. You’ll head straight until you see the machine pictured above. Press the button where the red lights are and it will open up an entrance to a small tunnel. There are a couple of crates with items around the machine so be sure to grab those before you move on.

Get your feet wet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head through the tunnel and you’ll pop out beside the exit. Feel free to open the door to the room from the right path if you want to grab the items there. And there you go, head up the ramp and to the exit to leave the subway tunnels.

I see the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Verdict: Which path to take Myers down

Take the left path. You’ll be able to collect more items total, and avoid the easy but slightly annoying steam puzzle and cameras, and the camera room is accessible from the left path before you head up towards the subway exit. Less hassle, more loot. Simple as.

About the author