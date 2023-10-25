Cyberpunk 2077: Should you side with Jago or Bennett in Phantom Liberty?

Run This Town is a Phantom Liberty DLC job in Cyberpunk 2077 in which V must make a massive decision for the future of Dogtown.

From this point forward, expect huge spoilers. You should not be reading this at all if you haven’t finished the main story of Phantom Liberty. You’re safe even if you haven’t finished the main game. Only Phantom Liberty spoilers are in this article.

Okay, you’ve been warned. In Run This Town, Mr. Hands tasks V with ensuring the “correct” person takes over as the leader of Dogtown after V or Alex (depending on your choices during Phantom Liberty) killed Kurt Hansen. We may not see it play out during the game, but your choices will have massive implications for the future of Dogtown.

Cyberpunk 2077 Run This Town job explained

This section is not a complete walkthrough of Run This Town, but rather a summary of the context to help you make the decision of siding with Jago or Bennett at the end of the job.

In Run This Town, V must select the new leader of Dogtown while impersonating Aguilar, a deadly Cuban assassin whose word is law

while impersonating Aguilar, a deadly Cuban assassin whose word is law There are two choices for Dogtown’s new leader: Bennett—a textbook soldier . Basically, Kurt Hansen if Kurt Hansen wasn’t also a cunning criminal mastermind. Jago—Hansen’s accountant , who now wants to jump several rungs and become the next leader. He is far more corporate than Dogtown is used to.

Mr. Hands wants Bennett to become the next leader of Dogtown for the sole reason that he would be significantly easier to manipulate. In short, he isn’t as cunning as Jago. Decisions, decisions…Screenshot by Dot Esports Not only will you be able to choose who the new leader is, but you’ll also be able to choose who lives and who dies along the way and what other groups do or don’t get their hands on chunks of Dogtown. Bennett has agreed to allow Arasaka to control Dogtown’s smuggling routes if he is the new leader.

Jago is working with the Voodoo Boys, so they theoretically will become a major part of Dogtown if Jago takes up the alpha mantle.

Both external parties can be removed from Dogtown depending on your decisions. There is no requirement to allow either the Voodoo Boys or Arasaka to gain any power. As you progress through the job, there will be many moments where it seems that you are about to kill either Jago or Bennett depending on what you choose—but this isn’t actually the case. Until you are at Kurt Hansen’s funeral, both parties are totally safe. Once the funeral has started, however… All possible endings for Run This Town in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty There are three ways that Run This Town can ultimately end, and it all comes down to what you decide to say at Hansen’s funeral while impersonating Aguilar. Every other decision made along the way while speaking to either party individually doesn’t commit you to any ending. What you say while the three of you are standing over Hansen’s body during the wake will solely determine how this job ends and who leads Dogtown from now on. Outcome Cause Jago becomes the leader of Dogtown and Bennett dies Select, “No. You do not get a new toy, Bennett.” when he demands Jago’s Night City contacts, and then choose to shoot Bennett when he becomes upset.

If you don’t draw shoot Bennett after selecting this dialogue option, he will kill Jago. Bennett becomes the leader of Dogtown and Jago dies Same as above, only do not shoot Bennett when he becomes upset, or:

Select, “A fair price, Jago. One you will pay.” and then choose, “Show some respect for the dead.” when Jago becomes upset.

If you draw your gun instead, you will receive Outcome Three. Bennett becomes the leader of Dogtown and Jago survives Select, “(Show your weapon) You would plunge Dogtown into chaos?” When Bennett demands Jago’s contact list. This will cause both parties to reluctantly agree to work together.

Should you side with Bennett or Jago in Run This Town in Cyberpunk 2077?

This question ultimately boils down to personal preference. I’m genuinely surprised to be saying this, but it really does not matter at all in terms of gameplay and tangible consequences.

Mr. Hands wants Bennett to rule, but you can still complete future jobs and gigs from Mr. Hands if you go against his wishes by choosing Jago’s side. There also are no consequences for killing or saving either party other than payment.

Mr. Hands will pay you a couple thousand extra eddies if you end the job in the way he wants, which is nice, but ultimately negligible. As such, it really is up to you to decide what you personally think is the best scenario of leadership.

With that said, I can certainly tell you what I think is the best option—you should allow Bennett to become the leader of Dogtown while making sure Jago survives. Here is why.

With Bennett ruling Dogtown, Mr. Hands is happy, and Kurt Hansen’s thirst for power will no longer threaten stability. Bennett does not have any dangerous ambitions.

Because Jago is still alive and working for Bennett, Dogtown’s financial future is more secure. Bennett is a soldier, not a politician.

Between Bennett and Jago, you complete Mr. Hands’ idea of a “perfect leader.” Remember how he said that he admires power and cunning ambition, just not when both traits are present in the same person? Bennett is the body of Hansen, and Jago is the brain of Hansen. Together, this combination was terrible. Spread out between two different people who don’t always agree, it just might work to make Dogtown a better place.

With all of that said, we sadly don’t actually get to see the effect that any new administration has on Dogtown. Still, my head canon is that Bennett and Jago working together is the “happy ending.”

A quick side note to wrap things up—as you’re leaving the funeral, make sure you search the container on the luggage dolly right before you exit the Black Sapphire. It has a fantastic Tier Five Iconic Cyberdeck within.

