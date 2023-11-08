Cyberpunk 2077: Should you pay Victor back in Paid in Full?

Paid in Full is not only one of the strangest side jobs in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s probably one of the stranger quests across all games in general.

The job isn’t strange by being grandiose and out there, rather it is strange by being so simple that players wonder what the catch is. This guide will explain all of that and more. Read on to learn whether or not you should bother paying back the money owed to Victor in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077: Paid in Full job, explained

For a lot of players, Paid in Full is going to be one of those jobs that just sits in your Journal for an entire play-through. In fact, it’s the perfect “right, I’ve been meaning to do that,” job in every single way. Why? Because there is only one very simple task, and that task involves giving your hard-earned eddies away.

At the start of the game, Victor, the objective best person to ever step foot in Night City, hooks V up with some expensive new Chrome that V absolutely cannot afford. V states as much, and Victor dismisses the hangup entirely, trusting that V will be good for returning the lent amount when they can afford to. Here’s the thing—it is totally up to you when and if that day ever comes.

What happens if you never pay Victor back in Cyberpunk 2077?

Because Victor is just the sweetest man to ever exist, there is basically no penalty for neglecting to pay him back. In fact, Victor will never even bring it up again. Granted, you won’t have access to Victor’s Ripperdoc services until you pay him back, but all that really means is that you will have to get your new Chrome put in elsewhere. Once it’s installed, you can go interact with Victor and he won’t ever bring up the fact that you clearly could pay him back 10 times over if you wanted.

Of course, knowing that there isn’t a consequence for neglecting to pay Victor back is only half the equation. Perhaps even more important is the question of what will happen if you DO pay Victor back.

Is there a reward for paying Victor back in Cyberpunk 2077?

Listen—sometimes, doing the right thing is its own reward, okay? Technically speaking, there is no reward for paying Victor back. This isn’t a test or a YouTube clickbait video where you get 10 times what you paid for doing the right thing—the reason that Victor isn’t hounding you for the money you owe him is just because he’s an angel.

So, if you don’t get anything for paying Victor back and there is no penalty for putting the payment off indefinitely, should you even bother giving Victor his eddies? If you ask me, absolutely. This is because paying Victor back allows you to shop from him and he just so happens to sell some of the absolute best Operating Systems in all of Cyberpunk.

Why you should absolutely pay Victor back in Paid in Full

First of all, if actually have been paying attention to characters in Cyberpunk and you still need convincing, you might not have a heart. I mean come on, it’s Victor we’re talking about. On a more tangible level, Victor sells several Iconic Operating Systems, including the Militech Apogee Sandevistan and the Netwatch Netdriver Mk. 1—both of which are some of the absolute best-in-slot items for their respective builds.

Straight out of the anime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, not only does paying Victor back keep you from feeling like a terrible person for taking advantage of Cyberpunk’s kindest NPC, but it also allows you to, well, take advantage of Cyberpunk’s kindest NPC—only this time not in a bad way.