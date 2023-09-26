Cyberpunk 2077: Should you let Hasan go free in Phantom Liberty?

Prototype in the Sky is a side gig found in the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 and, as with most of the side gigs that you will find in the game, there will come a moment when you have to make a certain choice. These choices don’t always impact the result of the gig in any major way, but there can be some moral and/or ethical implications of your actions.

This is particularly the case for Prototype in the Sky, wherein your choice will lead to either sparing someone’s life or sending them to their certain doom. The man in question is Hasan Demir and he has some valuable tech sitting in his skull, so will you save him or send him back to the Zetatech corporation so that they can torture him and get the tech back? In this guide, we will have a look at how to get through the main body of the side gig as well as the consequences of your chosen fate for Hasan.

Prototype in the Sky mission in Cyberpunk 2077 full guide

Go to the scav base on the construction site in Longshore Stacks

Head into the construction site through the fence. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The prototype tech in question is still emitting a signal that has been traced to a construction site in Longshore Stacks, which is in the new Dogtown district from the Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, this is also where a bunch of scavs have set up their base of operations. When you are close enough to the green map marker to start the mission, it will point you in the direction of a break in the fence surrounding the construction site where you can get in.

Make your way through the base

Be stealthy or start shooting, it doesn’t make a difference in the long run. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you are in, you can opt for sneaking around or start blasting your way through the site. From my experience, I didn’t find any particular benefits from going the stealth route. It is quite hard to do—not to mention very time-consuming— as there are so many scavs around as well as turrets and cameras that will find you easily. I did try to be stealthy, but I got caught pretty quickly. I went back to running and gunning with no noticeable differences (other than having to engage in a firefight with a fair amount of enemies). With this in mind, I would say that unless you are dead set on doing a playthrough that is entirely pacifist in nature, then just start shooting as soon as you get into the construction site. If you have the tech abilities, make sure that you hack some turrets too as they can be really helpful if you are able to get them to fire on your enemies.

Be wary of netrunners

Take out the netrunners first or they will quickly become a thorn in your side. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you are going through the scav base, you will eventually come across an elevator that will take you up to the headquarters section of the construction site. The room that you are in when you exit the elevator will be full of scavs, some of which are netrunners. If you opt for the all-guns-blazing route, be wary of them as they can be disruptive, not to mention incredibly annoying. If you can pinpoint them (there is a yellow marker that shows you the general direction that they are in), I would suggest trying to take them out first.

Get the jail cell code from the computer

The code to Hasan’s cell is 2753. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When all the scavs have been taken care of, have a look around the room. There is a computer that has a particular code on it that you will need when you get to the next part of the mission. You might as well take it now while you are here to avoid any annoying backtracking. When you have found the computer, navigate to the Files tab and the file named Codes & Passwords. V will automatically take the password once you have clicked on the file.

Head downstairs and talk to the prisoner

Hasan is in the jail cell downstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Follow the marker down the stairs and you will come to a jail cell with a prisoner inside. Talk to him and he will tell you that he is Hasan Demir, a Zetatech employee that has been locked up by the scavs. It turns out that Hasan has implanted the tech that you are looking for directly into his head to avoid being instantly killed by the scavs. The value of the tech means that they won’t risk killing him whilst it is in his skull. Not a great plan, but one that kept him alive for a little longer at least.

Follow Hasan

Follow Hasan across the scav bridge to escape. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can choose to have a more in-depth chat with Hasan but no matter what you say, you will eventually let him out of the cell. Follow him back through the building until you get to a certain area where he will find the schematics for the tech. With the schematics in hand, he will tell you about the scav bridge route that you can activate and take for a quick escape.

Escape via the scav bridge

Will you let Hasan go immediately or talk things out first? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you are finally out of harm’s way and across the bridge, you will engage in another conversation with Hasan. There are some choices that seem to suggest that you can immediately let him go with no questions asked. I chose the “Prototype’s my responsibility now” option though, which extends the conversation. If you choose this, Hasan will tell you the truth about the situation, which is that he has no plans to go back to Zetatech as he is as good as dead if he does. Hasan will go as far as to say he would rather that you kill him right there and then instead of having to go back to Zetatech. It would seem that once again, you are going to have to make a decision that could literally mean life or death.

Call Mr. Hands

There is an option to call your fixer Mr. Hands at this point, and I would suggest that you take it so that you have a chance to explain Hasan’s situation to him. After you have had a chat with him about Hasan being an unexpected addition to the mission, he will let you know that he is leaving the decision up to you as it makes no difference to him whether you hand Hasan over or not due to only needing the schematics for the tech, which can be extracted and handed over separately.

Let Hasan go free or give him back to Zetatech

Send Hasan to his death or let him go? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With all the information that you need and Mr. Hands aware of the situation and happy to let you make the final choice, you will now have to decide whether you are going to let Hasan go by requesting that he have the tech extracted by a ripper doc before he is released or hand him back to his corporate overloads by sending his co-ordinates over to Mr. Hands.

When it comes to the actual repercussions of this choice, there aren’t that many differences to be found. Of course, the moral implications are pretty severe. If you decide to let Zetatech take Hasan back, you are basically killing him. Not only that, but you are probably killing him slowly and painfully seeing as the Zetatech folks are likely to torture him whilst trying to get the prototype tech out of his head. If you are okay with that, and know for sure that it isn’t going to rest on your conscious and make you feel like a terrible person for the entirety of your life—as it would with me—, then go ahead and let Zetactech take him. If you are the type of person who likes to be the better person so that you can sleep at night with a clear conscience, then I would definitely advise letting Hasan walk free.

As well as not having to have a man’s torture and untimely demise on your hands if you give Hasan back to Zetatech, you do actually get a good bonus later on in the game if you let Hasan go. He will call you and initiate his own side gig when he is given his freedom and upon the completion of this mission, you will receive Ambition. Ambition is a tech pistol and also an iconic weapon, which are specialized versions of regular weapons with cool perks and appearances. In comparison to the nothing that you get if you hand Hasan over to the corpos (other than the crippling guilt), this is a decent deal.

Give the schematics to Mr. Hands

The only difference in the ending to these two choices is that if you let Hasan go free, you will have to hand deliver the schematics to a certain drop point, where it will be picked up by one of Mr. Hands’s men. That’s about it for the differences, as the rewards that you will get for completing the mission will be the same no matter what choice you make.

Should let Hasan go free in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Case closed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From both a moral and a practical standpoint, letting Hasan go free is the best choice to make in this side gig. If you do so, you get the opportunity to pick up a cool, Iconic tech pistol later on in the game whilst also keeping your moral compass steady.

If you aren’t interested in the pistol and don’t care about the ethics behind the choices you make in the game, then it really doesn’t matter what you decide to do. For those of us with a soul, I would recommend saving Hasan by not handing him over to Zetatech.

