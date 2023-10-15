Cyberpunk 2077: Should you hack, disable, or keep the Fortune Teller machine active?

One of the most confusing and strange choices in Cyberpunk 2077 is whether you should hack, disable, or keep the fortune teller machine active in a certain sidequest. This article will walk you through your options and let you know which we think you should pick. Spoilers to follow.

What is the machine?

You’ll encounter the fortune teller machine in Cyberpunk 2077 at the very end of the Killing in the Name side job. Throughout the game you receive cryptic anti-establishment messages from an anonymous entity known as Swedenborg Riviera. In the optional quest, investigative reporter Nancy Hartley calls you up to look into these messages and try to track where they’re coming from.

This quest takes you down a wild goose chase shaggy dog detective tale to rival The Big Lebowski. You hack n’ track the messages all the way down to an abandoned theme park, where it’s revealed that these messages were all coming from… a fortune teller machine.

Cyberpunk 2077: Should you keep the fortune teller machine active?

Johnny Silverhand cracking up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fact that anti-authoritarian sentiment was being stirred up by a fortune teller cracks Johnny Silverhand up. He’ll encourage you to keep it running. You realize that someone hacked into the fortune teller bot and hooked it up into the net.

Disconnect

If you disconnect the fortune teller, Johnny Silverhand acts disappointed in you, but he isn’t angry. Nancy is proud of you, you complete the task, and you pick up the money. This is the standard, conventional way to do it. It’s efficient, but a little goody two-shoes and makes no one happy, so we can’t recommend this option.

Ignore

If you ignore the fortune teller, it continues to spill it’s nonsense like normal and Silverhand is happy. Nancy loves the story that she’s going to break and is happy for you. You complete the job while keeping any prankish nature you might have in tact.

Hack

With an intelligence level of 11, you can hack the fortune teller bot and change its programming to generate absolute nonsense.

Johnny will be happy about this and find it very funny and you get to hear the fortune teller say things like “let your thoughts dance the lofty rhumba while accompanied to a joyful rhumba”.

Ultimately, much like the Fiona’s offer in the Talent Academy quest, none of these choices have any outcome on the quest, so we recommend just leaving it or hacking if you can and having fun.

