Cyberpunk 2077: Should you crack Sandra Dorsett’s data bank and what should you tell her?

In Cyberpunk 2077, the lights and shadows of Night City will beckon you to explore every single alleyway and building possible as you create your own legend. As V, there are plenty of missions for you to complete, including one where you meet a corporate netrunner named Sandra Dorsett in a side job titled Full Disclosure.

Sandra Dorsett is one of the first characters you meet in the game and is a major part of the first mission in the first act after the prologue. In this mission, you and your good friend Jackie Welles are tasked to find and rescue her after she is kidnapped by a group of scavengers who are looking to steal her cyberware implants and leave her for dead.

Later on, Sandra contacts V to retrieve an encrypted data bank that she lost during her kidnapping at the beginning of the game. Although you could grab and hand over the data bank to Sandra with no issues, there are a few other options that you can take here that can end in multiple different ways, from a simple eddies transfer to a bit more of a sticky situation.

Should you crack Sandra Dorsett’s data bank?

There are a few more options to choose from by cracking the database. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find Sandra Dorsett’s databank, you are also given the choice to crack the data bank and look at the contents within. Without a shadow of a doubt, you should crack Sandra Dorsett’s data bank since it opens up more lucrative options for you when you confront her about what you find.

The data shard contains information about Operation Carpe Noctem, which is an AI experiment that Night Corp has been conducting that will eventually allow them to condition the minds of anyone they target. When Sandra asks if you’ve seen what’s on the Shard, don’t lie. She will know that you’ve accessed the shard, and you’ll end up losing more eddies in the long run.

What should you tell Sandra?

Instead, be truthful and choose the “I wanna congratulate you” option to applaud her ability to hack into Night Corp. If you have a high enough Intelligence level, you can even get into the specifics of the software she used, and she’ll give you a little extra eddies “for being a fellow runner.” You could also choose the “Nothing” option so that she simply gives you the eddies you’re owed and nothing more.

The only option you shouldn’t choose is the “Blackmail, of course” option because it’ll prompt her to attack you alongside her ceiling-mounted Militech drone. Even if you pull back and say you were joking, which is an option, she’ll kick you out and pay you less than what you were owed.

