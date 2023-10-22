Cyberpunk 2077: Should you choose Denny or Henry in Second Conflict?

The Second Conflict mission in Cyberpunk 2077 sees you involved in rockstar drama and ultimately ends with you deciding who’s going to play in the Samurai reunion show. Though it doesn’t have an impact on the overall story, Samurai is a culturally important band in the world of the game, so you might have a tough time choosing.

In the end, should you choose to support Henry or Denny?

Cyberpunk 2077 Drama: Should you choose Henry or Denny?

Denny threatens Henry in Second Conflict. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll meet up with Denny and Henry in Cyberpunk 2077 after you complete The Pickup mission. No matter how this quest goes down, you’ll end up leaving the building in The Pickup with Nancy and convincing her to put on the concert with you standing in for Johnny.

After getting off the phone you’ll call Kerry up and hear you got the word from Nancy. Kerry will tell you he just got Henry out of rehab and is taking him over to Denny’s palatial mansion. There, you’ll find Denny and Henry in a comical position—Henry sprawled out on a pool chair and Denny threatening him with a baseball bat. In a ridiculous turn of events, Henry has flooded Denny’s pool with cement.

Denny hasn’t heard about the reunion yet and immediately refuses to play the show as long as Henry is on the bill.

Right here, the band will confront you and force you to make the decision, as you’re the one stepping in for Johnny Silverhand. You can try to hear more about the story, but neither Denny nor Henry will elaborate, and the only bit of advice Johnny will give you is vague and unhelpful.

Ultimately, this choice has no impact on the story and the only real difference in the rest is who’s on stage with you. Let’s take a look at some of the roleplaying advantages and disadvantages of each.

Picking Denny

Denny is the clearer choice to pick. Henry is unreliable, difficult, and mean. Though you won’t mess up the quest in any way if you pick him, it might offend your morals to pick someone who seems like such a bad person.

Picking Henry

On the other hand, Denny seems like she can take or leave the gig, whereas Henry really wants it. He’ll be super excited if you pick him, and heartbroken if you don’t. Denny, a rich and successful actor, is fine either way.

If you’re moved by Henry’s backstory of suffering from substance abuse issues, you can roleplay picking Henry as giving him a second chance.

About the author