Cyberpunk 2077 players think this NPC looks like Sophie Turner

Night City is full of life and Reddit user nopalskucing believes that they have just stumbled upon one of the most striking non-playable characters (NPC) that exists within Cyberpunk 2077. Some are even suggesting that her likeness to actress Sophie Turner is proof of pre-meditated design.

The thread, which went up yesterday, has amassed more than 6,000 upvotes and the attention of many players returning to the game. Her leopard-print dress is pure nostalgia whiplash for those of us who grew up in the ‘90s. She also displays a distinct lack of visible cyberware—one of the most clear identifiers of a Cyberpunk civilian. Most striking of all, however, is her apparent, uncanny likeness to Game of Thrones and X-Men star Sophie Turner.

Do you think pink is her favourite color? Screencap by nopalskucing via Cyberpunk2077.

Although UncensoredChef was the first to offer up this observation, Windupferrari ended up receiving plenty of kudos for a theory in response.

“My first thought was someone at CDPR (CD Projekt Red) has a crush on Sophie Turner,” they said. From a personal viewpoint, I can certainly see where this crowd is coming from, although I don’t think the likeness is obvious enough to warrant such assertions. Goodness knows the amount of legal trouble Projekt Red would be in if they had deliberately used Turner’s likeness without her permission.

Most in the thread were just happy to get caught up in the fun of the overall conversation. The lack of cyber ware truly is something unique about this character, a few theorizing that her chrome must be the best in the business—laying unbeknownst beneath the skin. For all we know, she could be a cyberpsycho in plane sight.

Chat with her at your own peril.

