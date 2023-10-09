Cyberpunk 2077 players have become scarily good at Sandevistan drive-bys

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 offers us a wide range of build customizability through cyberware. Sandevistan operating systems ain’t your average Windows, however, and its powerful time-dilation effect has encouraged some to create a whole new level of drive-by mayhem.

Popularized by YouTube user @CrypticCrowX, the ‘Sandevistan Drive-By’ has turned into a social media sensation. Via their original video, Cryptic initially displays the basic task of activating the Sandy upon exiting a vehicle. After wiping out a small group, they then proceed to grab a van and repeat the same trick on another unsuspecting quartet. Only, on this occasion, Cryptic returns to the van before the effect wears off.

Think this but with less ‘pew pew’ and more ‘Za Warudo’. Image via CD Projekt Red.

Aside from looking extraordinarily cool, the efficiency by which enemies are dispatched during this maneuver might have a couple of speedrunners sweating in excitement. It has undoubtedly inspired others to replicate the feat with some attempts more successful than others.

Take fellow YouTuber @soarnub6015 who took to a motorcycle for their attempt. Approaching the drive-by in a slightly different manner, they dismantle the occupants of two vehicles by utilizing a burst pistol instead. Unfortunately, Soar was unable to stick the landing. Time resumed at normal speed just before re-mounting, leading to the poor bike slamming against a bridge.

If anything, this example demonstrates the fine margins you will be working with should you fancy trying this out for yourselves. The time taken to execute enemies was alright—I certainly have a great time on the Militech Ticon myself—yet the action of reloading wasted a precious half-second, resulting in failure.

Any guide will tell you that Sandevistan is best utilized in conjunction with melee weapons. This brings us to a recent Reddit thread by reaper_7500, who has apparently mastered the art. Leaving their Mackinaw Beast as it barrelled across the Pacifica beach, reaper demonstrates brutality at its finest; slicing and dicing their way through a trio enjoying the Night City sun. In the meantime, for extra style points, the Beast had caught a little air before reaper climbed back in after a job well done.

The thread title suggests that this is a clip that people should show to those who need convincing about playing Cyberpunk. I think it displays so many wonderful things about this game, such as the vehicle, the location, and indeed the star performance which continues to find refinement. Worth mentioning the location, actually, as all of these clips take place in Pacifica. Fewer cars out on the road make it a little easier to record that next hit TikTok.



Can’t quite imagine a high success rate down in the City Center but, then again, I will gladly be proven wrong.

