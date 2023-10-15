Cyberpunk 2077 players agree on the best car in the game, and the answer will surprise you

There are so many vehicles to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077, especially since the release of its expansion, Phantom Liberty. However, one Reddit thread demonstrates just how much love there is for one plucky hatchback in particular.

Enter the Makigai MaiMai P126, the cheapest car one can buy in the entire game. Revolutionary-Time76 opened their thread thinking that their take would be a hot one. They boldly claimed that the MaiMai was the “best-looking, best status symbol, best handling—a jack-of-all-trades.”

Although Revolutionary’s ‘evidence’ hardly holds up to scrutiny, it did prompt many to also profess their love for the plucky underdog. “I love the way V opens the doors to shoot,” said Cannabis-Dog420. “You want to roll down windows? That costs extra,” added FoxInATrenchcoat.

It is very difficult to find anybody who dislikes the MaiMai since, for many players, it would become their first bought vehicle to roam around Night City after the Archer Hella EC-D i360. There really is nothing like buying your first ride.

Far quieter voices, drowned out by the MaiMai celebration, added their own excellent picks into the mix. DarkCrasher99 was unequivocal in their support of the Quadra Type-66 ‘Hoon’, a new variant of the Cyberpunk staple for Update 2.0. Although an excellent pair of wheels in its own right, the Hoon also holds emotional value as a CD Projekt Red tribute to the late rallying star Ken Block. It is far more adept at drifting than its fellow Type-66 counterparts, an ode to Block’s famous ‘Hoonigan’ YouTube channel and the ‘Gymkhana’ series.

Curiously enough, there was very little in the way of excitement for Cyberpunk’s only licensed vehicle, the Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo. In a dystopian world filled to the brim with futuristic tech, the old courier of Johnny Silverhand sticks out like a sore thumb in both an aesthetic and handling regard. To think, the deal to bring this vehicle into the game must not have been cheap. Porsche has been notoriously reticent in the past when it came to associating their brand with violence of any kind.

Instead, Makigai remains supreme.



Perhaps, with time, another one of their rolling stock shall usurp the king. The adorably stout Tanishi T400 pickup truck has received a fan thread of its own by West-Librarian-7504. That said, its unfavorable maneuverability and lack of suitable off-road suspension should see its hopes seen off.

Hasty runs to the mall. Stylish dates. Bank robberies. All are possible in the MaiMai.

