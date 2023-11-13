Cyberpunk 2077 Jinguji clothing store location

The best things in life may be free, but well…not in Cyberpunk 2077. Jinguji is a high-end clothing store that has some of the sleekest looks in the whole game available for purchase.

As it happens, the high price tags are only half the battle when it comes to shopping at Jinguji. The hardest half is finding the store.

How to find the Jinguji clothing store in Cyberpunk 2077

The Jinguji clothing store is located in the City Center district of Downtown Night City—just west of the massive Mega-building. Like all Service Point in Cyberpunk 2077, Jinguji doesn’t have a unique name on the map, it is simply listed as “Clothing.”

As such, the easiest way to find it is to change your Map Icon display settings from the default Dynamic setting to Filter: Service Point, which will make the map display only shops and by proxy remove tons of clutter and noise.

There she blows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve done that, you can easily pinpoint Jinguji—it is the only clothing store west of the Mega-building in the center of Downtown Night City. Set a custom way-point on the Clothing Store Icon, and you’ll be all set to head to Jinguji and start blowing some serious eddies.

Related How to get Nibbles the cat in Cyberpunk 2077

What makes the Jinguji clothing store special in Cyberpunk 2077?

It’s possible that you didn’t even know about Jinguji until you saw a recent influx of praise for the clothing store online. As is the case with any recommendation, you might not actually know why people are recommending it, only that you’re apparently missing out if you don’t head there ASAP.

It isn’t about the clothes

If you ask me, Jinguji’s clothing is nothing special. Or rather, it’s so special that it isn’t for me. All of the apparel available here is gaudy beyond measure and will make V look like they’re made of eddies. In other words, you’ll look exactly like the characters that Johnny hates. If that appeals to you, great. If you’re like me and you don’t want to look “upper class,” there is still a great reason for you to shop at Jinguji—or rather, to get them to shop from you.

I’m an Iconic guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because Jinguji is so pricey, the store carries a ton of money (320,000 eddies, to be exact). This makes it the perfect location to dump off unwanted gear such as weapons, apparel, and gadgets— as there is almost no way the store will run out of money before your inventory dump is completed.

Either way, clothing is so subjective that you definitely shouldn’t take my word for it when I say that the clothes sold here look awful. They’re not for me, but tons of players seem to love them.