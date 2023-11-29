Cyberpunk 2077 HUD feature looks like a glitch on ultrawide monitor

Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone a lot of work since its disastrous launch back in 2020, but now, some people are unsure if what they’re seeing is a feature or a bug. Why not both?

Redditor OlStickInTheMud posted to the r/gaming subreddit to ask about a weird visual they had on their HUD. As you can see in the post below, lots of the icons on the far right side of the HUD appear to be burned into the HUD, appearing multiple times, a combination of chromatic aberration and ghosting. OlStick notes they’re playing on a “49 inch ultra wide Odyssey G9,” and some believe that to be the issue, not the game itself. Totowolfie95 wrote, “It’s normal but it looks worse because of your ultrawide monitor.” So that’s that settled.

Tehjeffman corroborated, saying it’s “100% by design” and just part of the HUD UI, nothing to do with hardware or settings. Apparently, CDPR added it to make it look like information is being cast directly onto the lens of your Kiroshi optics, but enough people hate it that there’s a mod that can remove the effect for you. I’ve got to say, though, I’ve never noticed this during my PS5 playthroughs, and I play on a 40-inch TV. Maybe it’s a PC-only setting? Or maybe I’ve just never noticed it.

According to Jeoshua, this effect looks more pronounced on ultrawide monitors because of maths. Heck yeah. They say “the displacement is proportional to the percentage distance across the screen, and the wider the screen, the larger that percentage is at the edges.” They add, “[CDPR] didn’t anticipate people having 32:9 ratio screens where the math gets that wonky” and suggest fixing the displacement to the corners rather than as a percentage would have been better. Maybe call them in for an interview, CDPR?

Others suggested OP just consider the effect a glitch in their cybernetics for added immersion. That’s right gang, take the Bethesda route. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.