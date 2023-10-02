Cyberpunk 2077: How to unlock and complete Vehicle Contract missions

Vehicle Contracts is one of the new mission types added to Cyberpunk 2077 with the 2.0 update. You’ll be able to recover cars for a fixer and turn them in for eddies and a selection of other goodies (with extra loot rewarded for being fast and delivering the car in good shape).

How to unlock Vehicle Contract missions in Cyberpunk 2077

Take the wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock vehicle missions, look for these green wheel icons on your map. Go to them and you’ll find a car. Heads up, they’re occasionally guarded.

Get behind the wheel and you’ll activate the intro mission. Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes runs a chopshop in Night City and will pay you for any cars you bring him. The only thing is they have to be marked with the green wheel icon—you can’t show up with any old jalopy and expect to get paid.

Drive the car to Reyes’ shop and drop it off. You’ll get tailed by a few thugs but they’re easy enough to deal with.

So long as you drop the car off in one piece, you’ll complete the mission.

How to complete Vehicle Contract missions in Cyberpunk 2077

On-time delivery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s simple—find a car and bring it to the drop-off point. The game will occasionally throw you a curveball like enemies or a time limit but the core goal is always the same—get the car to the drop off in one piece.

What kind of rewards do you get for Vehicle Contract missions in Cyberpunk 2077?

Rewards galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rewards depend on performance. Once you’ve driven the car to the designated drop-off. there will be a crate with rewards waiting for you. This will always have eddies but will include extras like skill shards if you put the pedal to the metal and manage to not wreck your ride while en route.

So, remember to keep your hands at 10 and two, check your mirrors, always signal when turning, and keep your eye out for cybernetically enhanced gangsters out to gank you.

