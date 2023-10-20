Cyberpunk 2077: How to unlock and complete the Venus in Furs mission

Cyberpunk 2077 has all manner of jobs, with objectives ranging from infiltrating and examining comatose kidnappers’ dreams to search for clues, to meeting up with corporate hard asses for sneaky hookups in shady motels. The side job Venus in Furs is the latter, and the only job of its kind.

Venus in Furs can only be acquired by meeting a very specific set of circumstances at the very beginning of the game, so if you’re trying to unlock this job later on, you’ll most likely have to start a new playthrough. Read on to learn how you can unlock Venus in Furs and what the job itself entails.

Cyberpunk 2077: Venus in Furs job explained

The job Venus in Furs is very simple. Your mission? Meet up with Meredith Stout in the No-Tell Motel for a night of…well, no telling. But you get the idea, probably.

If you don’t get the idea—it’s a one-night stand. Meet up with Meredith for a one-night stand.

Simple enough, right? Yes and no. Undertaking the job to completion (no pun intended) itself is a cakewalk, but unlocking it in the first place can only be done by making a specific decision way back when you were proving yourself to Dex Deshawn in Act One. If you didn’t unlock the job then, you’ll need to start a new playthrough to do it.

Here are just a couple of important notes about Venus in Furs before I delve into the specifics of the job:

You must take Meredith Stout’s deal during The Pickup in Act One to unlock this job, otherwise, it is too late The Venus in Furs job will not start until Act Two You can acquire and complete this job regardless of V’s gender, voice, or body Venus in Furs is a one-off job. Meredith Stout is not available for a relationship

Cyberpunk 2077: How to unlock Venus in Furs

The criteria for unlocking this job is actually quite simple, but it also involves a very early game main campaign mission decision. I’m talking pre-Johnny and pre-Konpeki Plaza early. If you recall, when Dex Deshawn decides to hire V and Jackie for the Konpeki Plaza heist, he first wants the duo to complete a simpler heist to test their mettle.

This simpler job is called The Pickup, and it is the job where you and Jackie have to purchase or steal the Flathead, the military tech drone/dog/spider/good boy/menace used in the Konpeki Plaza heist. Before you actually have the chance to go and pick up the tech, V receives a call from Meredith Stout, a Militech manager who wants to cut a deal with V.

Meet with the agent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The deal is simple—Meredith will give V the 10,000 eddies needed to purchase the Flathead, but only if V agrees to pay with a specific money chip provided by Meredith that carries a virus.

If you agree to Meredith’s deal and pay with her chip, you can unlock Venus in Furs. If you do not take Meredith’s deal or do not follow through with it, you cannot unlock Venus in Furs.

The only other thing you need to be aware of is that you must complete the optional objective “meet with the Militech agent” before heading to the pickup location for the Flathead, even if you’re only planning to scout things out. As soon as you arrive at the All Foods store, Meredith will assume you’ve blown her off, and Venus in Furs cannot be unlocked.

If you made the deal with Meredith and upheld your end of the bargain by paying with her chip, you have unlocked and can complete Venus in Furs.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to trigger Venus in Furs after siding with Meredith Stout

First thing first—you have to have upheld your end of the deal with Meredith during The Pickup. After doing this, you’ll meet with her in person, and she’ll thank you for the help and whatnot, and then pretty much cut all ties. At this point, you still won’t have Venus in Furs. Don’t worry, you didn’t make a mistake.

It isn’t until Act Two that you can actually trigger and start Venus in Furs. After you’ve met with Takemura at the beginning of Act Two, Meredith will text V the next time you return to your apartment.

In the text, Meredith will simply say that everything worked out well with the chip containing the virus, and then remind V that “we don’t know each other.” You will have two options for responding to the text, but both of them are flirty, and either response will begin the job Venus in Furs.

Spoilers—you aren’t meeting to look at tattoos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you send your flirty response, Meredith Stout will respond with “No-Tell Motel. 1st floor. Come alone.”

Tracking the job from your journal will lead you to the No-Tell Motel and Meredith Stout—who is actually wearing much less than furs.

Cyberpunk 2077: Venus in Furs walkthrough

I’m going to let most of this job be left to your imagination and your playthrough, as it really doesn’t need any explaining from here on out.

Once you’ve texted Meredith and started the job, head to the No-Tell Motel just like Meredith said. She will be waiting inside wearing the absolute last thing you would expect a rigid corporate Militech manager to be wearing, but at the same time, the outfit makes total sense.

A cutscene will play (make sure you have headphones on or the volume down if you have roommates), and then the job Venus in Furs is complete.

Before you leave the hotel room, make sure you search the bed. Again, no spoilers, but there is a one-handed Iconic club that can be picked up from the bed. The “weapon” most certainly saw some action last night, and can now be used to inspire terror and shock in all of your enemies.

When I completed Venus in Furs, I actually neglected to look at the back before leaving the motel room, and I lost my one chance to get this weapon. As soon as you leave, you can no longer get the Iconic weapon—so make sure you don’t pass it up!

