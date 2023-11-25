Cyberpunk 2077: How to unlock and complete the Prophet’s Song quest

Prophet’s Song is a Watson sidequest in Cyberpunk 2077 that you might find yourself coming across in the second act of the game. Here is how you can unlock and complete it, and the decisions you should make along the way.

The Prophet’s Song quest in Cyberpunk 2077

How to unlock the Prophet’s Song quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Garry the Prophet in his signature location in the Prophet’s Song mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Prophet’s Song quest in Cyberpunk 2077 is its own strange journey. You have to first complete the main quest called The Rescue with Jackie and then meet up with Garry the Prophet.

Garry the Prophet is played by Twitch streamer CohnCarnage. You can meet up with him by heading off to Misty’s Esoterica in the Watson district. Garry will be beside this in an alley, preaching strange prophecies to the sky.

Go up to Garry and pick dialogue options that support him. You have to talk to him five separate times to access this quest. Garry will eventually be attacked by Nomads: If you want to gain access to this quest, you’re going to have to defend him from them.

After this, your conversation with Garry will reveal he knows that you “do not believe” and that he can provide you with evidence. He’ll point out the Cosmic Plot, one of his conspiracies, and send you on a journey.

How to begin the Prophet’s Song quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The first step is to head out to a factory that Garry sends you to, claiming that a secret meeting is going on there.

When you get there, you won’t find any secret meetings taking place. Johnny will mock you for this in his typical fashion. Don’t be deterred, though. Play out this conversation and wait around for a while in a tough-to-detect place, and eventually, some Maelstrom gang members will show up and start talking.

Waiting at the place the prophet told you to go in The Prophet’s Song. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sneak closer to them and listen in on their secret conversation. From here, you’ll get an objective to “seize the conspirator’s chip” and see it get passed between them. Get up and take them out with your weapon of choice and seize the chip.

We recommend hitting them with a great shotgun or sniper because you need to take them out fast. Failing to kill them out quickly means the guy in the suit carrying the chip gets away. Him getting away means failing the mission—and you don’t get a second chance.

This is a tough fight, so make sure your loadout is maximized before you get into this quest.

After you grab the chip, hop back into your vehicle of choice and head back to Garry.

Garry’s substitute prophet in Cyberpunk 2077. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you get back to Garry’s standard location, you won’t find Garry there. Instead, you’ll find one of his followers preaching.

Talk to this follower, and she’ll reveal a little more about what happened to Garry, but nothing too specific. The most you’ll get is that some suits took him, threw him into a mothership, and flew away.

She says she’s collecting donations for a monument to him, which you can donate to. No matter how much money you give though, it doesn’t seem to make much of a difference, and no statue ever comes. You might choose to do it, though, as a way to roleplay and honor Garry’s memory.

You can give her the chip, and she’ll look at it, but she’ll just react with paranoia and quote Garry-esque scripture.

Finishing the Prophet’s Song quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Like the Killing in the Name and Dream quest, this one also leaves things open-ended. To finisg the quest, talk to Johnny. The two of you will engage in a conversation about the nature of power and who controls our world. To some, it’ll be fake-deep meandering; to others, it’ll be a deep and philosophical piece of writing, but to all, it’s the end of the quest and the beginning of new Watson side jobs.