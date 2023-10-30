Cyberpunk 2077: How to unlock and complete the Blistering Love quest

The Blistering Love quest in Cyberpunk 2077 has you playing matchmaker with Johnny Silverhand and Rogue. Satisfying from a story standpoint, this quest is tricky to access but easy to complete. This article will walk you through how to unlock and complete this quest.

Unlocking Blistering Love

The Blistering Love quest in Cyberpunk 2077 can be unlocked and completed as part of the sidequest line that starts with Chippin’ In and involves you helping Johnny get the old members of his band Samurai back together.

You’ll have to play your cards right to win Johnny’s trust enough to get this quest going. Make sure you accept the requests and missions he sends you.

Call up Rogue at the end of the Chippin’ In quest to start Blistering Love.

Completing Blistering Love

If you call her in the daytime, she’ll request to get picked up at night. Swing by the Afterlife bar in Johnny’s Porsche at 7pm to get her. From here you’ll take her to the Silver Pixel drive-in.

Upon arriving, you’ll find that the Silver Pixel has shut down and that you’re going to need to break in if you want to see a movie. Jump through the counter window at the ticketing booth and head over to the computer in the room.

Said computer in the Blistering Love quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Read the severance message that pops up; this will tell you that the password to the door is 0000. Walk over to the little door on the other side of the both and type the password, which opens up the large entrance doors.

Next is to set up the projectors. After you walk in through the entrance doors, head to your immediate left and you’ll see a flight of stairs. Follow this flight up and into the room at the top. There will be a large projector hanging off the ceiling which, upon activation, will automatically start playing the movie. After this, take the pills that let Johnny take over your body so he can complete the date. Johhny, through your body, sits on top of the car with Rogue and watches the movie.

At this point, you can roleplay as Johnny by picking dialogue options. You can flirt with her and kiss Rogue and it will escalate, but it won’t evolve into a full love scene, as she’ll feel it’s too much like trying to recapture the past. From here she’ll thank you for the date, hop off the car, and take a train home, a melancholy ending that Johnny is upset about when you talk to him.

