Cyberpunk 2077: How to romance Panam Palmer

Panam Palmer is a mysterious nomadic mercenary and the only romance option exclusively available to male-bodied V’s with male voices in Cyberpunk 2077. But, if you don’t play your cards right, Panam can become closed off to you forever.

How to romance Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077

You’ll first come upon Panam Palmer and lay the seeds for romance in the Ghost Town mission in Cyberpunk 2077. This quest sees you help her find lost merchandise and ride for a client. Here, you can flirt with Panam a bit, offering to share a room with her, but she’ll rebuff your advances. Don’t be discouraged though, you haven’t blown your chance!

Continue taking the sidequests that follow the Life During Wartime sidequest and you’ll stay in her proximity.

In Life During Wartime, make sure you defend her against Saul. After this, she’ll send you a message revealing she has feelings for you. Make sure you respond with a long, warm message, rather than a snippy “OK” to stay on her good side.

Riders on the Storm is perhaps when things get most complicated. You have to choose to save Saul during this quest, but make sure you also side with Panam in her conflict with Saul.

Panam puts her leg up on you in Riders on the Storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After this, you’ll get a scene where she puts up her legs on your lap. Here, you can choose to put your hand on her thigh. She’ll act naive and just go to bed—but again, don’t get discouraged! This means you’re on the right track.

The next relevant quest is With a Little Help From My Friends, where Panam will text you about issues with Saul. Make sure you side with her. When you meet with her at the tower, let her know you missed her and pick the dialogue option that lets you touch her hand. In this key romantic scene, you can even put your arm around Panam and stargaze with her.

Queen of the Highway is the first time things get intimate with Panam. In this mission, you’ll end up in a Basilisk with her and have the dialogue option to say it’s cozy in there. From here you’ll get an option that will let Panam touch your thigh, which triggers an intimate scene with her.

After this, if you want to turn this encounter into a relationship, kiss Panam and tell her you’ll miss her. Though you don’t see much of Panam from here, you can wake up beside her in the tent at the Alcedados’ campsite.

