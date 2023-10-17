Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Plan B Iconic pistol

Cyberpunk 2077 has a funny way of distributing rare Iconic weapons. Sometimes, you have to go through fire and flames to pick up Iconic weapons, and other times they’re—quite literally—just sitting right under your nose, waiting to be picked up. The Plan B Iconic pistol is somewhere in between.

If you haven’t finished the game’s first act, which ends with The Heist job given by Dex Deshawn, stop reading right here and run for your life.

Okay, you don’t have to run for your life, but there will be major spoilers in this article if you haven’t finished the Arasa. So long as you’ve finished the Konpeki Plaza mission where you set out to steal the Relic for Dex, you’re safe from spoilers.

Where to find the Plan B Iconic Pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

If you recall, right before Dex Deshawn shoots V in the head at the end of The Heist, he says, “it’s time for Plan B.” Yes, this is exactly what the Iconic Pistol is referencing. Plan B is the pistol that Dex used to shoot V in the head at the end of Act One.

Now, you should also recall that while V was fading in and out of consciousness, they witnessed Takemura kill Dex Deshawn after forcing Dex to drag V out into a junkyard in the middle of nowhere. You can actually return to this junkyard at any point later on in the game and loot Plan B from Dex’s body, which will still be there.

Locating the junkyard to find Plan B

The chances that you’ll stumble upon this junkyard are pretty low, but if you’ve done the job Kold Mirage, you’ve been there. If you leave Night City on the road leading east and then take the first possible right turn, the road ends in a sort of “Y” shaped fork. Continue past the end of this fork for about 200 meters, and you’ll find Dex Deshawn’s body next to the cooler from the Kold Mirage job.

Here’s where you can find the junkyard | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you haven’t started Kold Mirage, finding the location is actually very easy, as you’ll see an unnamed Side Job marker at the spot when you open your map. If you’ve done the job and missed Dex Deshawn’s body, just follow the instructions above.

Cyberpunk 2077: Plan B Iconic weapon stats

Plan B is, in my humble opinion, one of the coolest weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. It is an incredibly powerful and stylized weapon, but it also has a special gimmick that I find outlandishly cool.

This gun doesn’t use ammo to fire—it uses cash. Every shot you take with Plan B costs an eddy. The trade off? It’s extremely powerful. Hence the name Plan B—this gun will get you out of a pinch…but for a price.

Time for…Plan C? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full stats of the Iconic pistol Plan B are:

5 Attack Speed

45.33 Damage

0.90 Reload Speed

34.50 Effective Range

6.98 Weapon Handling

+200 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier (haha)

+17 percent Bleeding Chance

One Scope Slot

One Muzzle Slot

+200 percent Headshot Damage is among the highest Multipliers I have encountered on pistols in Cyberpunk 2077, and I’m obsessed with the fact that the Multiplier is on the exact weapon that didn’t kill V with a point blank shot to the head. The irony is just beautiful.

