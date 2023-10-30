Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the MaxTac Mantis Blades in Phantom Liberty

MaxTac is the premier police force in Cyberpunk 2077 and while you want to avoid them most of the time, they offer some incredible loot if you can manage to take them down. One piece of loot that’s found solely from MaxTac is a specific set of powerful Mantis Blades.

The MaxTac Mantis Blades were added to Cyberpunk 2077 with the Phantom Liberty expansion and the 2.0 Update. But, as you might expect, they are not easy to obtain because you need to take out a MaxTac convoy to even have a chance at obtaining this legendary set of Mantis Blades. To find out exactly what you need to do to get your hands on the blades, check out the guide below.

Getting the MaxTac Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The MaxTac Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MaxTac Mantis Blades are only obtainable at the end of Phantom Liberty. You also need to follow a specific path to the end if you want to obtain the cyberware.

First and foremost, you need to start and finish the Firestarter mission in Phantom Liberty, which comes near the end of the expansion. During Firestarter, you need to ensure you pick the option to help Reed capture Songbird. This decision comes when you are installing files on the mainframe in front of Kurt Hansen. During this part of the quest, select the dialogue option that says “Help Reed capture Songbird.”

Once you’ve done that, let the events of the quest play out. Once you’re finished, the Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos mission will begin. This is the quest you need to be on if you want to obtain the MaxTac Mantis Blades.

The start of the quest requires you to call Mr. Hands to gain access to a netrunner named Yoko. However, before you speak to Yoko, you can mention to Mr. Hands that you need to take down a MaxTac Convoy. Mr. Hands will then give you the details on Yoko, who can find the coordinates of the convoy’s route. Go to talk to Yoko and then you can text the coordinates of the convoy’s route to Mr. Hands.

Your next objective is to take out the MaxTac Convoy, which can be quite difficult, as the enemies have strong weapons and gear. If you manage to take down the convoy, though, Mr. Hands will text you and tell you to check your apartment for a gift that he’s left you.

Head to your apartment to find a chest right next to your closet. Open the chest to find the MaxTac Mantis Blades, which you can immediately equip in your cyberware slot.

