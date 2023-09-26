Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Ken Block tribute car

One of the underrated additions that came with the 2.0 Update in Cyberpunk 2077 was a tribute to a racing legend: Ken Block and his tribute car.

Ken Block was a professional rally driver who sadly passed away earlier in 2023, and the developers at CD PROJEKT RED decided to pay tribute to him by adding a unique weaponized vehicle to Night City.

Weaponized vehicles are new in Cyberpunk 2077. You can now find and purchase cars with machine guns, missiles, and other weapons attached to them. The Ken Block tribute car comes with two mounted machine guns on the front of it. It’s called the Type-66 Hoon, which is a reference to Block’s racing team, the Hoonigan Racing Division.

Here’s exactly how you can find and start driving the Type-66 Hoon in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to find the Ken Block tribute car in Cyberpunk 2077

If you’re playing through the Phantom Liberty expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, you will have to leave Dogtown to find this car. The car is in the northeastern part of Wattson, which is the region found at the north end of Night City on your map. You want to fast travel to the Offshore St. destination, which is located in the area as seen in the screenshot below.

The location of the fast travel point you want to visit in Wattson. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at the Offshore St. location, you need to travel east to the warehouse district of Wattson. Specifically, you’re looking for a warehouse near the far eastern road that runs parallel to the buildings and the edge of the map.

The location of the warehouse with the Type-66 Hoon. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Around this area, you will see plenty of warehouses. You need to find a specific one, however, which is right off the road that connects the far eastern road to the warehouse district.

The warehouse you’re looking for is on the left past the lit-up graffiti. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are where my character is in the screenshot above, you need to head into the second of the warehouses. The first one that is lit up with graffiti inside is not the one you want; instead, go past that and head inside the next warehouse entrance.

Here, you can go to the middle of the warehouse to find the Ken Block tribute car. Johnny Silverhand will make an appearance and tell you to find a way to open the car. This starts the “I’m In Love With My Car” quest, which you can track from your mission log. Your first objective for this quest is to “search the warehouse” for a way to get inside the car.

Johnny Silverhand checking out the Type-66 Hoon. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the yellow search area of the warehouse, go to the boxes and broken shelves near the back left side of the car. Right underneath a fallen beam is a container with a red loot icon over it. You need to be facing the car’s direction to spot the container.

The location of the container with the car keys. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open up the container to find the car keys along with some other items. Doing so opens the car and completes the I’m In Love With My Car quest in Cyberpunk 2077. You are now the proud owner of the Type-66 Hoon and it will be automatically added to the list of vehicles you can call at any time.

The Type-66 Hoon is free in Cyberpunk 2077 as long as you know where to look. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Type-66 Hoon is an offroad vehicle that does quite well in terms of handling and speed. It won’t outclass your city cars but it does extremely well on the dirt-riddled streets of Dogtown.

However, the biggest attribute of the vehicle is the two mounted machine guns on the front, which you can fire whenever you want. Be careful, though, as the new police AI in Cyberpunk 2077 will be on you extremely fast if you happen to hit a civilian with one of the bullets from the guns.

