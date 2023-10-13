Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Dying Night Iconic Pistol for free

What’s even better than a shiny and potent new handgun? A totally free shiny and potent new handgun like the Dying Night Iconic Pistol in Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s very rare for V to be able to pick up new weapons without having to do any favors in return, but that is exactly the case for the job The Gun. Better yet, you can do this job as soon as you finish the introduction to the game and make it to V’s apartment.

I know what you’re thinking, “you said ‘free,’ and now you’re talking about completing jobs.” Well, in The Gun, the literal entire job is picking up your free weapon. All you have to do in this job is pick up a free Iconic pistol at the beginning of the game. Not only that, but the pick up location is right outside of V’s apartment door.

Here’s how to grab this good early weapon option.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete The Gun and get the Dying Night Iconic weapon

Take a deep breath, cause this one is tricky. Here’s what you’ve got to do.

Start at V’s apartment in Watson

Leave your apartment, and locate the 2nd Amendment gun store

Speak to Wilson, the stores owner, to receive Dying Night

Yes, that is literally it. Hilariously, it’s actually pretty easy to miss this free weapon and easy job. You see, Dying Night appears as an item for sale when you speak to Wilson—only it’s totally free. You’ll get the job for The Gun once you talk to Wilson, which will give you the objective to speak with Wilson and claim your free weapon.

What it doesn’t say is that there aren’t actually any special dialogue options to claim the gun, you just have to select the option to trade and find Dying Night for sale in Wilson’s shop inventory for the whopping cost of zero eddies.

Rage against the dying of the night. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dying Night itself isn’t a phenomenal weapon, but hey—it’s free. The Iconic weapon has the following stats:

Attack Speed: 8

Damage: 10.92

Reload Speed: 0.81

Effective Range: 18.75

Weapon Handling: 6.99

Headshot Damage Multiplier: +125 percent

Armor Penetration: +25 percent

Increased damage while moving

Guarantees Shock after rapid hits

You’ll probably find a better alternative fairly quickly, but Dying Night is great to have for those first couple of jobs in Night City. Plus, if you want to get first place in the job Shoot to Thrill, you’ll need a pistol with a large magazine size. In fact, Dying Night is our personal favorite weapon to win the shooting competition with.

