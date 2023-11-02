Cyberpunk 2077: How to fix the New Person Same Old Mistakes bug

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a very, very long way since it first released, but even Phantom Liberty is not totally bug free. Thankfully, every bug I’ve encountered so far does have a fix, and the side gig New Person, Same Old Mistakes is especially pain-free to troubleshoot.

Actually, the “bug” that occurs in this job isn’t really a bug at all so much as it is a clerical error, but we’ll get to that.

Cyberpunk 2077: New Person, Same Old Mistakes bug explained

This job is picked up automatically after completing Waiting For Dodger in the Phantom Liberty DLC. A few days after helping out the two worst detectives Night City has ever seen, you will receive a text from Bill.

Contrary to what the name of the gig implies, you don’t have to do any problem solving… or at least, you aren’t supposed to have to. Your mission is simple—head to the address that Bill gives you, and make sure you’re hungry when you do so.

However, upon showing up to the indicated location, some players have found only a closed garage door. They can hear Bill calling out to V from behind the door, but, well…he won’t actually open the door. Thankfully, fixing this bug is simple. In fact, the door isn’t actually bugged. The Job Journal is.

Guess loitering is allowed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to fix the garage door bug in New Person, Same Old Mistakes

If the garage door is closed, all you need to do to fix it is wait until early afternoon.

You know how some jobs will specify things like “meet with Judy during the day” or “go to the diner at night”? Well, New Person, Same Old Mistakes is supposed to include one of these caveats—it just wasn’t added to the Journal.

If you show up to Bill’s restaurant and the garage door is closed, it is quite literally just because the restaurant is closed. In other words, you’re trying to buy a hotdog at 3am. Every other job explicitly states if an objective requires a certain time of day to be completed, and will even give you the option to wait for that time of day upon reaching the correct location, but it seems that feature was accidentally left out of New Person, Same Old Mistakes.

Once you return to Bill’s Hotdog Stand at a normal time of day, the garage door will be open and you can complete the job.