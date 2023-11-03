Cyberpunk 2077: How to fix the Addicted to Chaos bug in Phantom Liberty

The job Addicted to Chaos in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty should be an absolute cakewalk fetch quest, but a nasty bug prevents that from being the case for many players.

Before Patch 2.02, this job was totally bug-free. Afterward, not so much. Upon completion of this job, you receive one of the most powerful Iconic Weapons in all of Cyberpunk, so this isn’t strictly a matter of principle.

Fixing this bug is very, very important. Luckily for you, we’ve found a 100 percent guaranteed effective method to do exactly that. It might end up costing you some eddies depending on your current Cyberware, but the reward you receive for completing this job is absolutely priceless.

Read on to learn exactly what must be done to fix the Addicted to Chaos bug in Cyberpunk 2077.

Addicted to Chaos bug in Cyberpunk 2077, explained

As I mentioned, this job should take less than five minutes to complete. If you spare Rinder during The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman, he tells you the location of a secret stash he has hidden away in Dogtown. Addicted to Chaos is the job where you actually retrieve that stash.

Following your job tracker to the location of the stash is simple enough, but once there, you may find that nothing happens when you input the code on the garage door as prompted.

Addicted to Chaos will be randomly marked as complete when you approach the stash.

A few seconds later, another job called Addicted to Chaos will start automatically.

When you enter 1975 into the garage code as prompted, the door will not open.

This can be incredibly frustrating, but luckily, there are a few fixes of varying involvement—one of which is a 100 percent effective fix.

Wait, did I get scammed? Gameplay by Dot Esports

How to fix the garage door bug in Addicted to Chaos

If nothing happened when you entered the code 1975 on the garage door in Addicted to Chaos, there are a couple of different potential ways you can fix it. If you happen to be a Netrunner, or really if you’re just using a Cyberdeck at all—rejoice. You can fix the bug right here, right now in under five seconds.

If you aren’t a Netrunner, you may need to do some shopping to fix this bug, but you will still be able to effectively debug this door and complete Addicted to Chaos.

The guaranteed fix: Remote Deactivation

This is the method I recommend, as it is the only one that is 100 percent effective, and it actually ends up being the least intrusive as well. The bugged garage door can be remotely deactivated with a Quickhack, just like many turrets and cameras can in Cyberpunk 2077.

The catch? You need to be using a Cyberdeck to use this method. If you are already doing so, you’re all set. If you’re running Sandevistan or something instead of a Cyberdeck, you will need to visit a ripperdoc and temporarily swap your chrome for a Cyberdeck. It’s pricey, but it gets the job done.

Opening the garage door with Remote Deactivation allows you to completely bypass the bug.

When you use this method, the game seems to assume you opened the door by conventional means and moves you on to the next objective of looting the stash. This means that you can complete Addicted to Chaos as though you never encountered a bug in the first place.

Crafty. Gameplay by Dot Esports

Possible fix: Wait for Rinder’s text

If you are hellbent on saving some eddies by not swapping to a Cyberdeck temporarily, you have a second option that just may do the trick, although it is not guaranteed to work like the Remote Deactivation fix is.

You are able to go straight to Rinder’s Stash after completing The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman, but if you wait a couple of days, Rinder will text you to say thanks and remind you about the stash.

For some players on Reddit, waiting for this text before heading to the stash fixed the bug, but others had no luck. If you’d like, feel free to try this one out first—just be aware that it’s very possible that you’ll still have to resort back to option one.