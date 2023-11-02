Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Through Pain to Heaven quest in Phantom Liberty

Through Pain to Heaven is a quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that has you meeting up with Solomon Reed one last time post-credits. So, how do you access and complete this quest? This article will walk you through a brief guide. Major spoilers for Phantom Liberty below.

How to unlock and complete the Through Pain to Heaven quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The Through Pain to Heaven quest in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is only available to players who chose to side with Reed over Songbird at the end of Phantom Liberty.

To even get to the Killing Moon quest, where you make this choice, you must save Songbird from Hansen and hand her over to Alex, not killing her.

The Through Pain to Heaven quest comes as a post-credit sequence, a sort of epilogue to one of the path’s where you help out Reed over Songbird. There’s no big task to complete during the quest, and it consists entirely of meeting up with Solomon Reed and talking to him. Once you complete the conversation, the quest is over.

Unfortunately, it starts with a little bit of waiting. You’ll have to pass at least 24 in-game hours after you get control of V again before you have the option to begin this quest. Reed should call you after 24 hours, but sometimes it takes longer, so you might need to wait a few more in-game days and complete other sidequests.

When Reed does finally call you, you can meet up with him to talk about the surgery he promised to cure you of your cyberware disease. You’ll meet him at the CH002 station at South Cali way.

When you meet up with him, Reed will be working on his vehicle with the hood open.

Solomon Reed in through Pain to Heaven. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

He seems broken up by the events that went down in Phantom Liberty and wants to drive out of the city. He explains to you his motivations for acting as ruthlessly as he did in—though in getting this far, you sided with him, so you clearly get why he did what he did.

Johnny Silverhand appears and shows a rare degree of sympathy, telling you he feels bad for Reed, even going as far as saying he’s “gonna hang himself,” finding out everyone he worked for was corrupt. You can continue the storytelling by picking several dialogue options with Johnny and exploring his feelings on the matter. It perhaps supports evidence that helping out Songbird might have been the better option.