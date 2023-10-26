Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Second Conflict quest

The Second Conflict is a sidequest in Cyberpunk 2077 following the Holdin’ On questline that sees you collaborate with rockstar Kerry Eurodyne to put together a reunion show for Samurai.

Not sure how to complete this quest? This article will walk you through a quick guide.

How to complete the Second Conflict quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The Second Conflict quest in Cyberpunk 2077 begins right after the end of The Pickup, which sees you infiltrating the lair of the Maelstrom gang to pick up an expensive and rare piece of Cyberware. It has the potential to end in many dramatic ways, but no matter which way it ends for you, you’ll exit the building with Nancy Hartley, current investigative journalist and former keyboardist of Samurai. In the getaway car, you’ll convince Nancy to play the gig with you and help you book it.

After this (if you don’t choose to go meet up with Meredith Stout first) you’ll get a call from Kerry, who will update you about how the efforts to get things together for the band have gone. Apparently, he’s just picked up Henry out of rehab and has contacted Denny, the band’s old drummer and now a famous actor.

He tells you to meet up with him at Denny’s mansion before he heads out. A marker for the mansion will appear on your map. Travel toward this.

A baseball bat threat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unfortunately, when you arrive at Denny’s mansion, things have taken a turn for the worse. No one comes to meet you and you have to head to the back of the estate, where you’ll find that Henry, unpredictable as ever, has filled up Denny’s pool with concrete. Denny is threatening Henry with a baseball bat and a quick talk to them reveals that she refuses to go on stage if Henry is there.

Though Henry is fine playing with Denny, Denny won’t budge, so you have to choose between the two of them. Your choice ends the quest and determines who you’ll interact with throughout the next quest A Like Supreme, and who you’ll end up on stage with.

Should you pick Denny or Henry in Second Conflict?

An advantage to picking Denny is that she’s clearly more reliable and in the right. The big advantage to picking Henry is he doesn’t actually ruin anything if you pick him, and he seems much more invested in playing the gig than Denny, the actor.

Personally, I picked Denny. Though Henry cares about the gig more, I just couldn’t bring myself to side with the more toxic person. I also enjoyed the dialogue options that Denny had in the next quest, A Like Supreme.

About the author