Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Road to Redemption quest in Phantom Liberty

The Road to Redemption mission in Cyberpunk 2077 is…actually fairly short, it turns out. This side gig isn’t very long, but it does offer some juicy moral dilemmas that lead to tough decisions needing to be made.

As is often the case in Phantom Liberty, this short little adventure has some awesome writing and a very unique premise: You have to help a terrorist sabotage her own terrorist plot. From the second I read the gig description in the text from Mr. Hands, I had a feeling some brow-furrowing decisions would be coming up. I was right.

I’ll walk you through the steps needed to complete the Phantom Liberty gig Road to Redemption, but most importantly, the consequences and rewards of your decisions along the way.

How to start Road to Redemption in Phantom Liberty

There is only one prerequisite to starting the Road to Redemption side gig—you have to have completed the job Firestarter in the main storyline of Phantom Liberty. Now, Firestarter is one of the last jobs in the DLC, so technically that means there are tons of prerequisites, but you get the idea.

If you haven’t yet completed Firestarter, now is a good time to warn you not to go opening random doors during that job. Patch 2.02 claims that it is fixed, but up until Oct 26, opening a random door during Firestarter could cause a bug in Road to Redemption. Even if it is fixed now, it is still probably better to lean towards caution.

Once you have completed Firestarter, you can start Road to Redemption at any time. Just head back to Dogtown Stadium, where you can clearly see a green Gig Icon on your map in the west part of that circular vendor area. Head to this Icon, and Mr. Hands will give you a call, which automatically begins Road to Redemption.

Cyberpunk 2077: Road to Redemption walkthrough

The vast majority of this gig is straightforward—it isn’t until the very end that you will need to make any consequential decisions. As such, I will just provide a summary of each step along the way, and save the detail for the last bit when it’s needed.

Meet with Nele

After Mr. Hands texts you, find Nele waiting at a coffee table in the stadium. She will explain the job details to you, but the main elements of the story are:

Nele is a member of a terrorist group who is going to unleash a virus bomb .

. Nele thinks the group is going too far, and has hired V to delete the virus from the bomb.

Enter the Weapons Factory

Nele gives you a shard which must be uploaded to a terminal in person to disarm the bomb. That terminal is located inside Dogtown Stadium’s weapon factory. Of course, this is a restricted area, so be prepared for trouble as soon as you enter by inputting the code 1701 on the door to the factory.

Nele tells you that you “must memorize this code,” that’s a lie. Your tracker tells it to you.

There are a couple of different rooms full of Barghest soldiers that you must take down or sneak past. There is no added reward for doing things quietly, so I say you might as well ice them for the sake of efficiency.

After you have dealt with the Barghest troops, there is an elevator that you can take up three floors. The terminal you need is at the top of this elevator.

Upload the software to disarm the Net-Nuke

After you get off the elevator, there are more enemies to take down. More importantly, there is an Iconic Tier Five Smart Assault Rifle named Hercules 3AX waiting right outside of the elevator. Make sure to grab it before continuing.

Kill all of the Barghest soldiers on this floor, and your tracker will lead you straight to the terminal. Activate the terminal to upload the shard that disarms it, and now it’s time to escape.

A couple more soldiers will spawn after you upload the shard, so be ready for them. Once you have eliminated the threat, leave the weapons factory.

Meet with Nele

When you leave the factory, Nele will text you and say that she has left the stadium and is worried that she is being followed. Exit the stadium yourself and go to the meetup point, which will be clearly marked by your job tracker.

Once there, exit your vehicle and get into Nele’s car. V will start explaining that the job is complete, but then you will be interrupted. Turns out, Nele was being followed after all.

Cyberpunk 2077: Should you defend Nele or let her be arrested in Road to Redemption?

While you’re in Nele’s car, Biotechnica agents will surround the vehicle, demanding that you both exit with your hands up.

Earlier in the gig, Nele alluded to seeking atonement for past actions. It is now revealed what those past actions are, and its pretty serious. In the past, Nele bombed a Biotechnica lab, resulting in the deaths of 32 innocent civilians.

Nele swears that she had no idea that innocent people would be hurt, and while this is pretty damn negligent, she is clearly telling the truth. Still, being sorry isn’t exactly payment for 32 deaths. You now have to decide if you want to defend Nele by taking out the Biotechnica agents or stand by while she is arrested.

Option one—defend Nele

If you defend Nele by choosing the dialogue option, “Stay in the car. I’ll deal with them.” You will have to kill the Biotechnica agents, and Nele will survive. This is the ending that Mr. Hands prefers, as Nele is your client after all. You’re here to do what you were hired to do, not dish out freelance moral justice.

Option two—let Nele be arrested

If you select the dialogue option, “Do what he says.” you will still have one more chance to side with Nele before she is arrested. The choices are pretty clear—one is “arrest her,” and the other isn’t. If you don’t let the agents arrest her, you still have to neutralize them. Either Nele goes to jail, or you kill some Biotechnica goons. There is no in-between.

Which is the better choice?

I think you should defend Nele and keep her from being arrested. You will get your eddies either way, and there aren’t consequences later on—Nele’s fate is the only thing on the line here.

That said, there are some compelling reasons that you should save her from Biotechnica:

Biotechnica is a corporation, not a government branch. Why is it their right to dish out justice?

Nele is clearly genuinely trying to help people and atone for her past actions. The past is the past, but now she is trying to do the right thing. If Biotechnica takes her, that isn’t possible.

Regardless of what you choose, the gig ends here. Mr. Hands will call V and express his gratitude if you save Nele. If you didn’t, Hands won’t be thrilled, but you will still get your money.

