Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Push it to the Limit quest in Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is an excellent addition to the base game that does nearly everything right, and Dogtown really does feel like its own little microcosm. While many of the jobs and gigs in Phantom Liberty tend to be neutral or altruistic, Push it to the Limit enables players to quite simply commit some good old-fashioned crimes.

Read on to learn how you can start the job Push it to the Limit, what steps you’ll need to take to complete it, and how you can maximize your reward for finishing the side hustle.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to start Push it to the Limit in Phantom Liberty

Push it to the Limit can be started at any time after you’ve completed the intro to Phantom Liberty by spending the night in the safe house. After you’ve done so, you’re able to freely explore Dogtown. Once you can do this, you can start this job.

There are actually tons of different dynamic locations where this job can be started, and finding one should be very easy. Keep an eye out for a green steering wheel icon on your map. Going to any of these steering wheel icons and entering the vehicle will begin Push it to the Limit.

Just be wary—taking off in a stranger’s car usually has consequences.

Cyberpunk 2077 Push it to the Limit walkthrough

Once you’ve gotten into a car marked with the green steering wheel icon, Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes will give you a call, asking you to bring it to his personal garage. As soon as he does so, Push it to the Limit should take over as your tracked job. If it doesn’t, go to your journal and track the job. After doing so, you’ll be led straight to El Capitan by your yellow job tracker.

What did I just get myself into? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Getting the car to El Capitan

After driving for about a kilometer, you’ll receive some company. A few vans will attack you on the road, and you’ll need to either neutralize or lose them. Do this however you wish, but keep in mind—you want to keep the vehicle in the best condition possible. It doesn’t matter how you escape the attack, but it does matter that the vehicle you’re driving doesn’t receive too much damage.

Sir, I think you’re in the wrong lane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So long as the car isn’t destroyed, you’ll still be able to complete the job, but the better condition you deliver the car in, the better your reward.

As you get closer to El Capitan, a second wave of attackers will begin pursuing you. This time, NCPD will also show up, but they will actually be assisting you—not the attackers. Make sure you don’t accidentally attack a police car, and they will leave as soon as the attackers are neutralized. Interesting that the police are assisting the person in a stolen vehicle…

Thank you, officer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with El Capitan

Once you’re at the shop, you’ll need to park the car inside of the garage, for which an automated garage door will raise as you pull up. After you’ve parked the car, leave the garage and find El Capitan out front. He will invite you to step into a fancy car so that the two of you can discuss business. Get into the passenger seat of El Capitan’s car.

She may have gotten a minor scrape or two…Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the car, El Capitan will highly allude to the fact that you just stole a car for him, but he won’t outright say it. After a short dialogue, NCPD will arrive. Don’t panic, and play cool. These cops are on your side.

My mother tells me I’m quite handsome, thank you very much. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The NCPD not only knows about the car theft and doesn’t care—they’re fully in on it. Suddenly makes sense why the police cars were helping you before, right? After the cop leaves, get out of El Capitan’s car.

At this point, players have a choice to make—you can decide whether or not you want to continue stealing cars for El Capitan.

After leaving the car, El Capitan will pretty much ask you if you’re in or out, to which you can respond with either:

“Sure. What’s in it for me?”

“Dunno if stealin’ cars is my thing.”

On one condition—get a haircut. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It doesn’t actually matter what you say here; if you opt-out, El Capitan will tell you that you can always change your mind later.

After this, Push it to the Limit will be completed, and Vehicle Contracts will be unlocked.

Cyberpunk 2077 Push it to the Limit job rewards

This job itself will reward eddies based upon the condition that the vehicle was delivered in, but the real reward is the recurring Vehicle Contracts that will now be unlocked. From now on, any time you find a green steering wheel icon, you can repeat a variation of this vehicle delivery job. From now on, the job will be called Just Another Story.

Is there anything better than good old-fashioned street level crime? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just Another Story is for all intents and purposes the same job, but there are some added x factors and rewards. Sometimes, you’ll have a specific time limit to complete the job within, and doing so will greatly increase your reward. For all subsequent vehicle deliveries, you will receive:

Eddies scaling with the condition of the vehicle.

scaling with the condition of the vehicle. A stacking discount on a vehicle purchase from El Capitan that resets every time you purchase a vehicle.

from El Capitan that resets every time you purchase a vehicle. Random Tier Five item rewards if the vehicle was delivered within the allotted timeframe.

Future vehicle deliveries will not be to El Capitan’s shop, but rather to unique locations determined at the start of each subsequent contract.

All in all, Push it to the Limit and the subsequent recurring Vehicle Contract jobs are some of the best ways to pick up cash, weapon mods, and rare items in Cyberpunk 2077.

