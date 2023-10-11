Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Prototype in the Scraper quest in Phantom Liberty

Doing the right thing is it's own reward (so long as there is also an actual reward).

Cyberpunk 2077 has always had a knack for forcing V into tricky moral dilemmas on even the most seemingly insignificant sidequests, and Phantom Liberty lives up to this tradition. Prototype in the Scraper is a gig that can be picked up from the shady fixer known as Mr. Hands in Dogtown, and it will force players to play judge, jury, and executioner for a certain former Zetatech employee.

This guide will walk you through every step of the quest, including where to pick up the gig and what different choices during the job will lead to.

Cyberpunk 2077: Prototype in the Scraper walkthrough

To start this gig, you’ll need to have progressed Phantom Liberty up to the point where The Damned has been completed and V now has to cut a deal with Mr. Hands to gain access to the Black Sapphire. Prototype in the Scraper is one of the three gigs that Mr. Hands will assign that must be completed before the main story of the DLC can be continued.

So long as you’ve completed The Damned, starting this gig is simple. Track Prototype in the Scraper from your journal, and then follow the marker to the southwest portion of Dogtown to begin the gig.

Dialing in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the Scav Den and find the prototype

Mr. Hands will tell you on a phone call once you arrive at the gig’s starting location that he has been given this job from Zetatech, from whom a piece of prototype gear was stolen by scavengers a few days prior. This starting location is the scavenger’s hideout, and the prototype is somewhere inside.

Not a bad hang-out spot. Screenshot by Dot Esport

You’ll need to kill a handful of scavs on the first floor before taking an elevator up into their hideout, where the fighting will continue. All in all, you’ll have to kill about 20-25 scavs, a few of whom are red skull enemies. Even so, the fight shouldn’t be very difficult.

Moments before disaster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve defeated all of the scavs, continue into the back right corner of the second floor, where you’ll find a square staircase that leads down a level. At the bottom of this staircase, you’ll find the source of the prototype signal—which turns out to not be a “what,” but rather a “who.”

Speak to Hasan

At the source of the signal, you’ll find Hasan in a jail cell, who explains that he planted the prototype chip into his head to keep it from showing up on scanners when entering Dogtown. Johnny will point out that “only a total Gonk would put prototype tech they don’t understand into their skull” while looking directly at V.

A pleasure to meet you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hasan will explain that killing him isn’t an option for two reasons—first, it would destroy the tech. More importantly, he’s the only one who can lead you to the schematics for the prototype, which the acquisition of is part of the deal.

At this point, you’ll need to break Hasan out of his cell. If you’ve got even a remotely decent Cyberdeck installed, you can use Remote Deactivation on the pin pad right next to the cell door. If not, head upstairs and find the terminal in the first room. The code for the door (2753) can be found by using this terminal and tabbing over to Files.

That was easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Reveal your secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Free Hasan by using Remote Deactivation or inputting 2753 on the keypad, and he will begin leading you to the schematics for the prototype.

Follow Hasan to the prototype schematics

Hasan will lead you just up the stairs and into the next room—still within the Scav Den. Along the way, he’ll comment on V’s handiwork, and call what you did to somebody named Harry “barbaric.” Apparently, that was one of the scavs? Either way, thanks for the compliment, Hasan.

Why thank you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hasan will stop in a workshop nearby, and begin searching for the schematics under a workstation. After a couple of moments, he will find them and hand them to V. Now all that’s left is escaping—and the little matter of deciding how that tech is going to find its way out of Hasan’s skull.

Why did he know where it was? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lower the drawbridge and escape

Hasan will explain that dozens of scavs are on the way following the noise from that gunfight, and you’ll need to use something other than the front door to survive. We did just kill over 20 scavs to get inside, but whatever.

There is a “drawbridge,” as Hasan calls it (really it’s just a repurposed crane) that the scavs use to get in and out undetected accessible from the workshop with the schematics. Activate the panel to lower the drawbridge, and follow Hassan across. Just don’t look down.

Flip the switch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re across and safely out of the Scav Dev, Hasan will destroy the controls so you can’t be followed. At this point, Prototype in the Scraper is basically finished, but it’s up to V to decide Hasan’s fate.

Prototype in the Scraper walkthrough: Should you help or condemn Hasan?

Once V and Hasan are safely out of the Scav Den, Hasan will thank you and say that he’ll handle it from here. You can end the quest here by selecting the second dialogue option, “Fine, watch yourself out there.” Or you can continue it by selecting the first dialogue option, “The prototype is my responsibility now.” We highly recommend choosing the prototype dialogue option, as this will end up greatly increasing your reward later on (and nobody has to die).

Not so fast… Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you continue the quest by saying the prototype is your responsibility, Hasan will confess that he stole the tech from Zetatech and would rather die than be handed back over to them. At this point, you’ll have the option to set Hasan free, turn him over to Zetatech, or get Mr. Hands to arrange for the prototype to be removed from Hasan’s head without killing him so that everybody wins.

It is up to you which of the options you choose, but there is a clear right answer. If you call Mr. Hands to safely remove the implant and save Hasan’s life, you will receive Ambition, an Iconic tier-five Tech Pistol.

The right thing to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ambition can only be received by calling Mr. Hands and saving Hasan in Prototype in the Scraper. Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s also the selfish thing to do. You won’t receive this Iconic pistol immediately, but after a few hours, Hasan will call you and ask you to drop by so he can say thank you.

When you visit Hasan after saving him in Prototype in the Scraper, he will give you Ambition as a reward.

Cyberpunk 2077: Prototype in the Scraper rewards

Upon completing Prototype in the Scraper, you will receive:

8,000 eddies

1062 XP

167 Street Cred

Ambition: An Iconic Tech Pistol (only if you called Mr. Hands and saved Hasan).

Ambition will not be immediately rewarded—wait a few hours after completing Prototype the Scraper, and then Hasan will call V and ask them to swing by for a thank-you gift.

About the author