Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the New Person Same Old Mistakes quest in Phantom Liberty

New Person, Same Old Mistakes is not like other quests in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only does it follow a different format, but it’s one of the shortest missions in the game too. It also acts as a nice break from all the life-or-death decision-making that you will find throughout Cyberpunk 2077, and we know how to complete it.

Rather than a fully-fledged mission, New Person, Same Old Mistakes is more of a final chapter to one of the other quests that you will find in the Phantom Liberty DLC. There isn’t much to walk you through with this mission, but we’re going to do it anyway in case you are in need of a breath of fresh air after all those stressful choices you’ve been having to make.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty New Person Same Old Mistakes mission walkthrough

A text from Bill

Bill will text you sometime after the Waiting for Dodger mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This mission is only available if you complete the Waiting for Dodger quest, so make sure that you have done that one first, or else you won’t get the message needed to trigger the quest.

A little while after you have completed Waiting for Dodger, you will receive a text from Bill, one-half of the hapless NCPD duo that you helped rescue from Dodger’s base during that mission. In Bill’s text, he will explain that he needed a bit of time to process the events of that quest and that he wants you to go over to The Glen to visit him and say hi. Not only that, but he also tells you that he is no longer an officer of the Night City Police Department and has instead opened up his own business.

You can reply by telling him that you don’t have time right now, but if you want to complete the mission, opt for the dialogue choice of “Preem. What kind of biz?”. Text this back to him and he will say that you will see when you arrive and to make sure that you have an empty stomach. Being the paranoid player that I am, I was a tad worried this was some kind of odd threat and that the stage had been set for an elaborate setup, but I can confirm that Bill’s words are nothing but sincere here. So keep that tummy empty and head on over to The Glen.

Go to The Glen

Once you have replied to Bill’s text to ask him about his business, the mission will update and a marker will appear on the map showing you where you need to go to The Glen area to find Bill. The Glen can be found just outside of the new Dogtown district from the Phantom Liberty DLC. Follow the marker and you eventually come to a small, hole-in-the-wall hot dog joint— it seems to have been converted from an old garage— called Break Out Hot Dogs. That’s really subtle, Bill. The subtlety doesn’t end with the name either, as the place is lit up in red and white neon. You shouldn’t have any trouble with not being able to find the place.

Talk to Bill

Bill is one happy wiener salesman. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Go into the shop and have a chat with Bill. He is definitely more chipper than the last time that you saw him. It would seem that becoming a scopwiener connoisseur suits Bill much better than being an NCPD officer, as he is all smiles as he thanks you for your help with the Dodger situation.

You can ask him about his partner in crime, Charlie, but it would seem that things have soured a bit between the two as Charlie remains on the force and the two now keep their distance. You can also ask as to whether he was fired from the NCPD after the drama in the Waiting for Dodger mission, but as he suggested in his text, Bill voluntarily gave up his position after realizing it wasn’t what he wanted from his life. It seems that his split from both Charlie and the NCPD has been for the best though, as Bill is now pursuing his dream of a culinary career.

Take or turn down Bill’s offer of eddies

You can either accept or deny Bill’s offer of money as a thank you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bill will then make you an offer of some money as a thank you for everything that you did for him, but you don’t have to take it from him. Simply thank him back and accept the cash if you want it, but if you would rather that Bill keep the money for himself, choose the dialogue option “Bill, don’t be a gonk”. V will then say that he and his fiancee Stella need the money more than you do. Bill will be grateful for your kindness, but you’ll miss out on the cash reward.

Bill’s wares

Once the conversation is over, the mission will be complete, but V will mention how Bill’s food smells rather delicious, which opens up the opportunity to see what he has for sale. He has various kinds of scopdogs for sale, but he also has a very cool item that offers a permanent buff. This item is the Military Grade Lactic Acid Recyclers and whilst it isn’t cheap, costing a significant 12,000 eurodollars, it will permanently boost your stamina regeneration rate by 2%. Not entirely sure how Bill got his hands on this item, but it’s probably better if we don’t know.

Final verdict on the New Person Same Old Mistakes mission in Phantom Liberty

This is more of an epilogue to the story that began with the Waiting for Dodger mission rather than a full mission in its own right, but it features a happy ending and a chance to buy yourself a handy buff item.

On top of that, you can also buy and munch down some of Bill’s tasty scopdogs, so in the end, what’s not to like about this mission?

