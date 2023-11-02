Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Moving Heat quest in Phantom Liberty

Usually, failing to complete a job while staying under the radar only means you’re going to rack up a bit of a body count in Cyberpunk 2077. That is technically still the case in Moving Heat, but this time there’s an awesome twist.

This gig is a part of the Phantom Liberty DLC, and upon completion, you will be rewarded with a sleek new sports car. Actually, you will have seen this car before, but we’ll get to that. Now, I’m more of a motorcycle type of guy in Cyberpunk, but that’s exactly why I love the R7 Charon rewarded in this gig—it handles like a motorcycle.

This isn’t the most complex gig in Cyberpunk, but it does have some great little quirks. Specifically, stealth matters in this job, and that usually isn’t the case. In this guide, I will walk you through every step along the path of completing Moving Heat to earn a shiny new car.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Moving Heat gig guide

This gig begins when you receive a text from somebody named Ashlay, who you never actually meet. Now, that text won’t come until certain other conditions have been met—you need to have completed the main Phantom Liberty job Firestarter. The “conditions” I mentioned take place in the job before Firestarter, though.

The last couple jobs of Phantom Liberty are chaotic enough that it can be easy to forget about certain loose ends. Reed and Songbird effectively tied up the loose end that came in the shape of the French twins used to infiltrate Dogtown Stadium—but what about their car?

Personally, I had forgotten about their car—but the devs didn’t. In Moving Heat, V has to sneak into Dogtown Stadium to retrieve the beautifully tacky ride left there during Firestarter.

Open Ashlay’s message and go to the coordinates provided

This first step is nice and simple. A few days after you complete Firestarter, Ashlay will text you. This adds the gig to your journal, but you need to open the message to trigger the first objective.

Ashlay will provide you with a location where you can secretly enter the stadium, but you’re on your own from there. It’s an optional objective to retrieve the car and escape without raising the alarm, but one you may want to consider taking seriously.

Can’t believe I got called a scrub. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What happens if you raise the alarm during Moving Heat?

At first, you might think this gig is just like most Cyberpunk gigs, and that raising the alarm just means you’re in for a fight. Hilariously, the consequences don’t come until you’re done stealing the car.

If you raised the alarm during Moving Heat, you will receive a four-star wanted level when you exit the garage in your new R7 Charon. For a lot of players, myself included, this will be the first time you’ve ever had a wanted rating this high.

What the four-star wanted rating means in short is that you’re going to have about a million hoops to jump through before you’re able to be incognito again, and pretty much an entire army will be stalking and attempting to destroy you along the way.

It’s certainly very exciting, but it can be genuinely difficult to escape from.

How to complete Moving Heat without raising the alarm

Completing this gig without being spotted is simultaneously very simple and very tricky. At face value, all you have to do is not get spotted.

There isn’t any secret route you can take, but there are a number of things that you can do to minimize your chances of being spotted. First and foremost, knowledge is going to be your best friend.

You have to eliminate or sneak past a room full of guards and cameras to reach the garage.

In the garage’s interior, there is a checkpoint that two trucks will enter with a gap of about three minutes. Not being prepared for the second truck is the easiest way to get spotted.

Once you’re past the checkpoint, there are still a few guards and cameras to be aware of.

Eyes peeled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My V is a Netrunner, so I was able to take advantage of the System Collapse and Memory Wipe Quickhacks to make this a significantly easier time for me. Even if you aren’t running a Cyberdeck, there are some things you can do:

Hug the walls. Specifically, the right side of both rooms have ample cover that allows you to get close enough to take down guards and hide the bodies.

Specifically, the right side of both rooms have ample cover that allows you to get close enough to take down guards and hide the bodies. Bring a silenced weapon. There are lots of long, open rooms, but many guards don’t have good line of sight to one another. Carefully timed kills with a silenced weapon can make this gig a cakewalk.

We did it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

I highly recommend killing or incapacitating every guard you encounter during Moving Heat for the sole purpose of avoiding loose ends. If you sneak past all of them, you are almost certainly going to be spotted when you’re exiting the garage in the Charon.

Wiping the car’s memory as instructed keeps the alarm from being raised automatically when the car leaves the garage, but it certainly doesn’t keep a Barghest member in that garage from noticing a car moving when it shouldn’t.

Cyberpunk 2077: Moving Heat gig reward

Your reward is the same whether you raise the alarm or not—the R7 Charon car. This is one of the most aesthetically pleasing cars in Cyberpunk if you ask me, and while it may cap out at around 170mph, the handling is absolutely fantastic. That’s far from the main selling point, though.

So long as the car isn’t damaged at all, holographic flames will surround the body of the car when it reaches high speeds. This is something I didn’t know until a while after Moving Heat was finished, as I tend to hit a lamppost or seven within the first block every time I get behind the wheel.

The holographic flames will become inactive after even a fender-bender, but they will come back when the car is repaired.